Incriminating Evidence... or, let's be wrong a LOT

I'm usually good for one complete MOCK draft per year... so try not to point and laugh at me too much because these things are like a NCAA basketball bracket, they usually go wrong early.



Here we go...



1. Chicago- QB Williams

2. Washington- QB Daniels

3. Boston- QB Maye

4. Arizona- WR Harrison

5. Minnesota (LAC)- QB McCarthy

6. Giants- WR Nabers

7. Tennessee- OT Alt

8. Atlanta- Edge Turner

9. Chicago- WR Odunze

10. Jesters- TE Bowers

11. LAC (Minn)- Fashanu



Now here's where it goes to ****. I just can't see Denver making this pick. They evidently like Nix, but it's damned early for that pick and they have no second round pick, so they need to reach... or get creative.

I see them trading down here, but God only knows who with... or for what... so the best I can do is a total stab in the dark, which of course... screws up everything later on. You paid your nickel I guess...



12. Indy (Den)- CB Mitchell. Indy needs a CB and wouldn't have to give up much to get their preferred player.

13. Vegas- CB Arnold

14. New Orleans- Edge Verse



Let's go farther out on that limb now... Denver STILL wants a QB and to move lower down. So... Enter Philly who needs a CB and sees the rush happening.



15. Philadelphia (Indy/Den)- CB McKinstry

16. Seattle- OG/OT Fautanu

17. Jacksonville- DT Murphy

18. Cincinnati- OT Latham

19. LAR- Edge Latu

20. Pittsburgh- OC Barton

21. Miami- OT Fuaga



Feel free to flop Latham for Fuaga if you like. I think they are similar.



22. Denver (Philadelphia)- QB Nix

23. LAC (Minnesota)- DT Newton

24. Dallas- OT Guyton

25. Green Bay- OT Mims

26. Tampa Bay- CB Wiggins

27. Arizona- CB/S DeJean

28. Buffalo- WR Thomas

29. Detroit- Edge Chop Robinson

30. Baltimore- OT Morgan

31. San Francisco- WR Mitchell

32. Kansas City- WR Franklin



Best I've ever done was 18 or 19, and that was back in the 80s, so... take this with a chunk of salt... and well, **** Denver anyway.