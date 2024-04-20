Incriminating Evidence... or, let's be wrong a LOT

Feverdream
Club Member
I'm usually good for one complete MOCK draft per year... so try not to point and laugh at me too much because these things are like a NCAA basketball bracket, they usually go wrong early.
Here we go...
1. Chicago- QB Williams
2. Washington- QB Daniels
3. Boston- QB Maye
4. Arizona- WR Harrison
5. Minnesota (LAC)- QB McCarthy
6. Giants- WR Nabers
7. Tennessee- OT Alt
8. Atlanta- Edge Turner
9. Chicago- WR Odunze
10. Jesters- TE Bowers
11. LAC (Minn)- Fashanu
Now here's where it goes to ****. I just can't see Denver making this pick. They evidently like Nix, but it's damned early for that pick and they have no second round pick, so they need to reach... or get creative.
I see them trading down here, but God only knows who with... or for what... so the best I can do is a total stab in the dark, which of course... screws up everything later on. You paid your nickel I guess...
12. Indy (Den)- CB Mitchell. Indy needs a CB and wouldn't have to give up much to get their preferred player.
13. Vegas- CB Arnold
14. New Orleans- Edge Verse
Let's go farther out on that limb now... Denver STILL wants a QB and to move lower down. So... Enter Philly who needs a CB and sees the rush happening.
15. Philadelphia (Indy/Den)- CB McKinstry
16. Seattle- OG/OT Fautanu
17. Jacksonville- DT Murphy
18. Cincinnati- OT Latham
19. LAR- Edge Latu
20. Pittsburgh- OC Barton
21. Miami- OT Fuaga
Feel free to flop Latham for Fuaga if you like. I think they are similar.
22. Denver (Philadelphia)- QB Nix
23. LAC (Minnesota)- DT Newton
24. Dallas- OT Guyton
25. Green Bay- OT Mims
26. Tampa Bay- CB Wiggins
27. Arizona- CB/S DeJean
28. Buffalo- WR Thomas
29. Detroit- Edge Chop Robinson
30. Baltimore- OT Morgan
31. San Francisco- WR Mitchell
32. Kansas City- WR Franklin
Best I've ever done was 18 or 19, and that was back in the 80s, so... take this with a chunk of salt... and well, **** Denver anyway.
