Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds All-22 Highlights

I mean there's pluses and minuses to every body type. Do I want a team full of 5'9" CBs? No, but there's going to be guys that he matches up far better than versus a bigger CB with a higher center of gravity. Plus with the sophistication with NFL defenses, I think having an intelligent CB is becoming more critical, and maybe that good coaching he's gotten in these developmental years in college puts him ahead of his peers. There's plenty of bum 6'-6'3" CBs. Ethan Bonner is 6'1" for instance. Darrelle Revis was 5'11, so is Patrick Surtain. 2 inches bigger than this guy, but still not fitting into this archetype the new regime.



If he's a stud outside of his height it's worth a shot IMO. Positional preferences between size and agility seem to be cyclical like everything else in the league. Still want a WR 1st