 Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds All-22 Highlights | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Indiana CB D'Angelo Ponds All-22 Highlights

I'd be really happy to draft him anywhere after Round 1 if he's still on the board. I can see him starting day one and what a great college experience he's had with fantastic leadership and coaching. He should be awesome in the locker room
 
Every once in a blue moon, a player makes you disregard size due to their intangibles and in this draft, Ponds is that guy for me. He’s gonna be an instant play maker for whoever drafts him and with the amount of picks Miami has, I would do whatever it took to grab him in the 2nd, even if that means trading down a few spots from 30 or trading up in the 2nd.

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He has very good tape, but the modern NFL isn’t kind to 5’9” DBs. Playing bigger than your size in college ball is one thing; many of the guys he faced will never see a NFL field. In a deep DB draft I’m not taking that risk with the 30th or 43rd pick. I’m taking Johnson over Ponds every time in that range. Devin Moore seems like another guy who would be on our staff’s radar (in the 3rd).
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
He has very good tape, but the modern NFL isn’t kind to 5’9” DBs. Playing bigger than your size in college ball is one thing; many of the guys he faced will never see a NFL field. In a deep DB draft I’m not taking that risk with the 30th or 43rd pick. I’m taking Johnson over Ponds every time in that range. Devin Moore seems like another guy who would be on our staff’s radar (in the 3rd).
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I mean there's pluses and minuses to every body type. Do I want a team full of 5'9" CBs? No, but there's going to be guys that he matches up far better than versus a bigger CB with a higher center of gravity. Plus with the sophistication with NFL defenses, I think having an intelligent CB is becoming more critical, and maybe that good coaching he's gotten in these developmental years in college puts him ahead of his peers. There's plenty of bum 6'-6'3" CBs. Ethan Bonner is 6'1" for instance. Darrelle Revis was 5'11, so is Patrick Surtain. 2 inches bigger than this guy, but still not fitting into this archetype the new regime.

If he's a stud outside of his height it's worth a shot IMO. Positional preferences between size and agility seem to be cyclical like everything else in the league. Still want a WR 1st
 
Some Dude said:
I mean there's pluses and minuses to every body type. Do I want a team full of 5'9" CBs? No, but there's going to be guys that he matches up far better than versus a bigger CB with a higher center of gravity. Plus with the sophistication with NFL defenses, I think having an intelligent CB is becoming more critical, and maybe that good coaching he's gotten in these developmental years in college puts him ahead of his peers. There's plenty of bum 6'-6'3" CBs. Ethan Bonner is 6'1" for instance. Darrelle Revis was 5'11, so is Patrick Surtain. 2 inches bigger than this guy, but still not fitting into this archetype the new regime.

If he's a stud outside of his height it's worth a shot IMO. Positional preferences between size and agility seem to be cyclical like everything else in the league. Still want a WR 1st
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There are plenty of bum CBs who are tall, but how many All-Pro CBs have been 5’9”? The answer is two in the Super Bowl Era; Darrell Green and Pat Fischer. Mind you Green hasn’t played in 30 years and Fischer played when my mom was a toddler.
It’s rare for guys under 5’10” to even make a pro bowl (which means basically nothing).

To clarify my first post, I think he is a good football player. His size is going to limit him in the NFL. I think he will go to a team who wants him to play in the slot in a zone heavy scheme. I don’t know how he would fit into what we want to do since we need 2 perimeter CBs.
 
If you are looking at measurables, the three things that stand out are he's 5'9", ran a 4.31 on IU's pro day (better than anyone put up at the combine), and had a 43.5" vertical -- tied for highest at the combine. I think someone is going to get a steal with him in the second round.
 
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