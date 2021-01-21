 Indianapolis Colts trade with Miami idea | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Indianapolis Colts trade with Miami idea

I was watching a little of Colin Cowherd today and he was talking about Philip Rivers retiring and how Indy needs a QB now but they have a really solid roster everywhere else. He brought up Miami and said if he were Indy he’s calling Miami and offering 3 first round picks to come up to 3 to get 1 of the 4 QBs in Justin Fields Zach Wilson Trey Lance and Mac Jones. He said Indy would need to get ahead of QB needy teams like Detroit Carolina and Denver so a bidding war could break out for Miami’s pick at 3. He said using Jimmy Johnson’s trade value draft chart to go from 21 where Indy is to 3 it would cost 3 first round picks.

Indy receives pick 3
Miami receives pick 21 2022 #1 2023 #1

Would you do it?
 
MiamiMuss said:
Why wouldn't they just do that with Texans? Go for Watson that seems to make more sense to me.
No way Houston traded him within the division and the rest of the Colts roster is stacked with young talent. You give them DW and they’re at minimum in the AFC title game for the next couple years so those 2 future #1s would really just turn into early #2s
 
MiaFins31 said:
No way Houston traded him within the division and the rest of the Colts roster is stacked with young talent. You give them DW and they’re at minimum in the AFC title game for the next couple years so those 2 future #1s would really just turn into early #2s
While I dont disagree I have seen alot of dumb **** happen in Sports.You may be right but you just never know these days
 
MiaFins31 said:
No way Houston traded him within the division and the rest of the Colts roster is stacked with young talent. You give them DW and they’re at minimum in the AFC title game for the next couple years so those 2 future #1s would really just turn into early #2s
You are right, but that would be so Texans though. King of the bad trades...
 
Carson Wentz has been linked to the Colts because of Wentz's relationship with Frank Reich. The Colts are ready to compete, I don't think they'll look for an early round QB in the draft.
 
j-off-her-doll said:
Yeah, no. Indianapolis is good, and even with a rookie QB, all the 1st's will be outside the Top 15. They're going to have to trade something like 3 1st's, 3 2nd's, and then some. Those 2nd's will also be outside the Top 40.

Find a bad team to trade with.
this. The colts are good. You’d be screwing up here trading with them and doing them a massive solid
 
MiaFins31 said:
No way Houston traded him within the division and the rest of the Colts roster is stacked with young talent. You give them DW and they’re at minimum in the AFC title game for the next couple years so those 2 future #1s would really just turn into early #2s
Agreed
 
Wishfishin said:
Carson Wentz has been linked to the Colts because of Wentz's relationship with Frank Reich. The Colts are ready to compete, I don't think they'll look for an early round QB in the draft.
I thought that the reason Pederson was let go was because he didn’t think Wentz was the guy anymore.
 
