Indianapolis Colts

MiaFins31

Jan 4, 2021
I was watching a little of Colin Cowherd today and he was talking about Philip Rivers retiring and how Indy needs a QB now but they have a really solid roster everywhere else. He brought up Miami and said if he were Indy he’s calling Miami and offering 3 first round picks to come up to 3 to get 1 of the 4 QBs in Justin Fields Zach Wilson Trey Lance and Mac Jones. He said Indy would need to get ahead of QB needy teams like Detroit Carolina and Denver so a bidding war could break out for Miami’s pick at 3. He said using Jimmy Johnson’s trade value draft chart to go from 21 where Indy is to 3 it would cost 3 first round picks.

Indy receives pick 3
Miami receives pick 21 2022 #1 2023 #1

Would you do it?
 
Austin Tatious

Not nearly enough. There’s got to be some day 2 picks in there too (plural).

I’d look at what the Skins traded for RGIII and tack on more picks accordingly.
 
I want to say no because if we trade down I'd rather remain in the top 10 BUT those future Indy 1st round picks may very well end up being in the top 10 so it is quite a pickle.
 
MiaFins31

MiamiMuss said:
Why wouldn't they just do that with Texans? Go for Watson that seems to make more sense to me.
Click to expand...
No way Houston traded him within the division and the rest of the Colts roster is stacked with young talent. You give them DW and they’re at minimum in the AFC title game for the next couple years so those 2 future #1s would really just turn into early #2s
 
MiaFins31 said:
No way Houston traded him within the division and the rest of the Colts roster is stacked with young talent. You give them DW and they’re at minimum in the AFC title game for the next couple years so those 2 future #1s would really just turn into early #2s
Click to expand...
While I dont disagree I have seen alot of dumb **** happen in Sports.You may be right but you just never know these days
 
