Indianapolis Colts

I was watching a little of Colin Cowherd today and he was talking about Philip Rivers retiring and how Indy needs a QB now but they have a really solid roster everywhere else. He brought up Miami and said if he were Indy he’s calling Miami and offering 3 first round picks to come up to 3 to get 1 of the 4 QBs in Justin Fields Zach Wilson Trey Lance and Mac Jones. He said Indy would need to get ahead of QB needy teams like Detroit Carolina and Denver so a bidding war could break out for Miami’s pick at 3. He said using Jimmy Johnson’s trade value draft chart to go from 21 where Indy is to 3 it would cost 3 first round picks.



Indy receives pick 3

Miami receives pick 21 2022 #1 2023 #1



Would you do it?