Indy on Line 1 seeking Kader Kohou

Report: Isaiah Rodgers is the Colts player under investigation for gambling - ProFootballTalk
It was inevitable that a name would be attached to Monday’s stunning report regarding a Colts player who reportedly has engaged in “pervasive” violations of the NFL’s gambling policy, including wagers on the Colts.ESPN.com reports that cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is the player the league in...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Rodgers started 6 games for the Colts in 2022.
The Colts drafted Julius Brents R2 this year.
Kenny Moore II is their other CB
Hypothetical Question Poll
If the Colts called tomorrow offering R2.2024 in exchange for Kader Kohou, as GM for the Dolphins would you accept?
