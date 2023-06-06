 Indy on Line 1 seeking Kader Kohou | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Indy on Line 1 seeking Kader Kohou

If the Colts called tomorrow offering R2.2024 in exchange for Kader Kohou, as GM for the Dolphins wo

  • Yes

  • No

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Isaiah Rodgers is the Colts player under investigation for gambling - ProFootballTalk

It was inevitable that a name would be attached to Monday’s stunning report regarding a Colts player who reportedly has engaged in “pervasive” violations of the NFL’s gambling policy, including wagers on the Colts.ESPN.com reports that cornerback Isaiah Rodgers is the player the league in...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Rodgers started 6 games for the Colts in 2022.
The Colts drafted Julius Brents R2 this year.
Kenny Moore II is their other CB

Hypothetical Question Poll

If the Colts called tomorrow offering R2.2024 in exchange for Kader Kohou, as GM for the Dolphins would you accept?
 
Last edited:
Why? Why?

Seriously, why you you trade a known talent at a premium positions for an unknown 2nd round pick? Supposedly?
 
Great question. I know this is just for fun. But we need draft picks But we want to win this year. I probably would pull trigger and bank on Nick Needham coming back. They would never offer a second for kader though
 
Because it’s fiction. For fun. And nobody will give us a second for kader. God this fan base over rates its players more than steeler fans
 
I would do it in a heart beat. Anytime I can add a 1st or 2nd round pick by giving up a non-starter I would have take a serious look at that move. Then again I can't see the Colts giving up a 2nd for Kohou. More realistic deal would be, sending them Noah for a 2024 6th round pick.
 
Pics are ONLY potential and Grier has been know to blow an R1 (or 2 in the same draft!) let alone whiff on an R2.
 
My immediate reaction is no, but it kind of depends on how Fangio feels about Kohou. He’s not as big as Fangio probably would like.
 
BigNastyFish said:
Pics are ONLY potential and Grier has been know to blow an R1 (or 2 in the same draft!) let alone whiff on an R2.
True, but at this point Kohou is still potential too. We're not talking about a guy who looked like a future pro bowl corner. Kohou looked great for an udfa and looks like a potential starting caliber corner in the NFL. As the Dolphins just showed Kohou wasn't a guy that looked so good that you show no intrest in a top fa (Ramsey) or opt not to draft a top corner (Smith) if the opportunity arises.

l like Kohou and love having him on the roster, but if you are presented me with the 32 players selected in the 2022 2nd round and offered a straight up trade for Kohou I would have likely made the trade in most of the cases. Even in the case of Miami, I would take Cam Smith over Kohou.
 
Last edited:
