Inference of Jon-Eric Sullivan Per Green Bay

While past performance is not an indication of future results, we can make some assumptions of our new GM based on what happened at Green Bay at least the last few years. I do realize Jon-Eric Sullivan (JES) was under Brian Gutekunst but I am sure they both worked closely and share the same philosophy. My inference is that JES is almost the opposite of Chris Grier. JES likes to draft and develop and prioritizes film/production over measurables and if you look at their roster other than Josh Jacobs, X. McKinney and M. Parson who they got through Free Agency and Trade, they don't go the flashy route. Grier went for the big names that looked really good on paper. Green Bay drafts and is patient with player development and supplements with Free Agency/Trades. So, I am thinking we as fans should be patient when he drafts players that are not on everyone's hot list or the players are not producing the first couple of years. What he will build is a solid Team who work together to contribute towards winning - they may not be All Pros or Pro Bowlers like Grier's players were - but the Team will be better.