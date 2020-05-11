Info on Tua...sorry if already posted

Not sure this has been posted on here....but it analyzes different aspects of drafted QBs as well as current NFL QBs.



Very interesting on Tua.



Claims made:



Arm strength:

"Tua had weakest arm of QBs evaluated."



Ball release:

"And while a quick release doesn’t completely make up for a weak arm, it can mitigate some of the problems lower-tier arm strength can create. And that’s why Tua is still one of the most dangerous passers in this draft. He doesn’t just have a quick throwing motion — he has the quickest throwing motion I’ve ever analyzed."



"Tua’s release is quicker than Aaron Rodgers’s. And it’s even faster than the legendary throwing motion of Dan Marino. It’s that quick."



I felt good about Tua before reading this. I feel much better about him now. Protect him and he'll be a legendary NFL QB.



