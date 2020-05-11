Info on Tua...sorry if already posted

Not sure this has been posted on here....but it analyzes different aspects of drafted QBs as well as current NFL QBs.

Very interesting on Tua.

Claims made:

Arm strength:
"Tua had weakest arm of QBs evaluated."

Ball release:
"And while a quick release doesn’t completely make up for a weak arm, it can mitigate some of the problems lower-tier arm strength can create. And that’s why Tua is still one of the most dangerous passers in this draft. He doesn’t just have a quick throwing motion — he has the quickest throwing motion I’ve ever analyzed."

"Tua’s release is quicker than Aaron Rodgers’s. And it’s even faster than the legendary throwing motion of Dan Marino. It’s that quick."

I felt good about Tua before reading this. I feel much better about him now. Protect him and he'll be a legendary NFL QB.

 
FinsWinEventually said:
Not sure this has been posted on here....but it analyzes different aspects of drafted QBs as well as current NFL QBs.

Very interesting on Tua.

Claims made:

Arm strength:
"Tua had weakest arm of QBs evaluated."

Ball release:
"And while a quick release doesn’t completely make up for a weak arm, it can mitigate some of the problems lower-tier arm strength can create. And that’s why Tua is still one of the most dangerous passers in this draft. He doesn’t just have a quick throwing motion — he has the quickest throwing motion I’ve ever analyzed."

"Tua’s release is quicker than Aaron Rodgers’s. And it’s even faster than the legendary throwing motion of Dan Marino. It’s that quick."

I felt good about Tua before reading this. I feel much better about him now. Protect him and he'll be a legendary NFL QB.
Who was he compared with? .Marino? ..then yes!.he has a weaker arm...Compared to tiny hands Joe?,,No.he has a stronger arm than Joe.
Please show some proof of this "article".
 
Interesting to see someone who wrote that the release is Marino esque like I said several times over the last five months..

Tua generates explosive energy with his throwing motion which drives the ball..His arm strength will be fine at the next level imo.
 
Namor said:
Who was he compared with? .Marino? ..then yes!.he has a weaker arm...Compared to tiny hands Joe?,,No.he has a stronger arm than Joe.
Please show some proof of this "article".
Sorry...I thought the link posted. I think now its in the post.

The article, like anything else, is not "empirical". It's just a guy doing his evaluations. Could be wrong. I think it has merit. We'll see ( or not) soon enough.
 
Namor said:
Who was he compared with? .Marino? ..then yes!.he has a weaker arm...Compared to tiny hands Joe?,,No.he has a stronger arm than Joe.
Please show some proof of this "article".
According to this guy's evaluations, he doesn't have a stronger arm than Burrow. He does have a quicker release. But, arm strength, as we know is greatly overrated. I think he has a stronger arm than Drew Brees...and he has done ok.
 
Namor said:
Who was he compared with? .Marino? ..then yes!.he has a weaker arm...Compared to tiny hands Joe?,,No.he has a stronger arm than Joe.
Please show some proof of this "article".
Exactly...I have to assume Jake Fromm wasn’t evaluated!
 
Who's evaluations?....Joe is going down as the weakest arm ever for a number one pick....this a troll attempt..
 
Namor said:
1..Tua's arm IS stronger than Joe's..I love Tua,but no..his release is quick,but it's not Marino quick.
What are you basing this on, out of curiosity? I ask, because the author of the article actually timed the release. I am not saying the author is right either, I'm just curious if you have a fact based and repeatable process for that claim or if it is just fandom talking.
 
People get upset over nothing and people still trying to say Tua's better than Burrow or vice versa is a waste of time. We drafted Tua so he's our QB and that's all that matters. Why does Burrow matters now? He's on another team and I don't care how how does, good or bad as long as it doesn't affect our team. As far as how strong or weak Tua's arm is, it also doesn't matter at this point cause we drafted him and we're all rooting for him to do well.
 
