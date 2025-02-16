 Information | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Information

D

Dolphin Mule

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 3, 2021
Messages
621
Reaction score
1,178
Age
60
Location
Clinton, MO
I wonder where you get your information to post on Finheaven.
1. You see all the practices and games, are in the building and see and hear all, and most of what is going to happen is discussed in front of you.

2. You read, listen, watch, or all the above to others, form an opinion, and then post based on that info that could be far away from the facts that number 1 (from above) has access to.
 
8 Ball Go Time GIF by Kate Hummer
 
Dolphin Mule said:
I wonder where you get your information to post on Finheaven.
1. You see all the practices and games, are in the building and see and hear all, and most of what is going to happen is discussed in front of you.

2. You read, listen, watch, or all the above to others, form an opinion, and then post based on that info that could be far away from the facts that number 1 (from above) has access to.
Click to expand...

2a. "You read, listen, watch," research

3. Common sense. You've been around long enough to know some opinions are based on hope or prejudice and little info (excluding confirmation bias) and you know better.
 
Dolphin Mule said:
I wonder where you get your information to post on Finheaven.
1. You see all the practices and games, are in the building and see and hear all, and most of what is going to happen is discussed in front of you.

2. You read, listen, watch, or all the above to others, form an opinion, and then post based on that info that could be far away from the facts that number 1 (from above) has access to.
Click to expand...
In this "information age" one has to assess the credibility of the source.

A high percentage of "news" posted here comes from "X"/Twitter.

Some twitter accounts are more reputable than others. If someone with direct inside connections posts something, It's far more likely there is an actual basis for the post than some random dude or opinion podcaster.

Our beloved Dolphin organization doesn't leak much, so fans are left to their imaginations as to what the hell is going on. Unfortunate, but understandable.
 
fansinceGWilson said:
2a. "You read, listen, watch," research

3. Common sense. You've been around long enough to know some opinions are based on hope or prejudice and little info (excluding confirmation bias) and you know better.
Click to expand...
Common sense is the first casualty of non professional journalism.
 
Research, time spent, content, experience, evaluate

I don’t know what the hell we’re talking about
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom