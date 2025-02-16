Dolphin Mule
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2021
- Messages
- 621
- Reaction score
- 1,178
- Age
- 60
- Location
- Clinton, MO
I wonder where you get your information to post on Finheaven.
1. You see all the practices and games, are in the building and see and hear all, and most of what is going to happen is discussed in front of you.
2. You read, listen, watch, or all the above to others, form an opinion, and then post based on that info that could be far away from the facts that number 1 (from above) has access to.
