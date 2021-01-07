Two Old Dolfans: Inglorious Endings - Miami Dolphins Here we are, ending season 3 of the Two Old Dolfans Podcast, with the end of the Miami Dolphins 2020 Season. Like a sucker punch to the gut, this one took us by surprise. As fans, Alex and Scott had higher expectations for the Bills game. As fans, though their “job” here is often to […]

Here we are, ending season 3 of the Two Old Dolfans Podcast, with the end of the Miami Dolphins 2020 Season. Like a sucker punch to the gut, this one took us by surprise. As fans, Alex and Scott had higher expectations for the Bills game. As podcasters, though their “job” here is often to delve into the game retrospectively and in some detail, this time both the Raiders game and the Bills game get cursory attention. All season long, the old guys have looked into the light of the Dolphins future, and shown the light on things that need to be fixed. The culmination of all they’ve discussed, and the look at the philosophical and somewhat UNEMOTIONAL approach the Dolphins need to take to keep things going in the right direction. Is Tua the future? How does he compare to Dan Marino and/or Bob Griese? What about the coaching staff? Gailey at OC? What should the front office prioritize with our draft picks? Where do we look in Free agency? These two guys have an educated opinion on all that.