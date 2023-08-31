 Ingold gets extension | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ingold gets extension

I like his capabilities plus the mismatch that a fullback out of the backfield can provide but the guy needs to convert more of his opportunities. On a team that seemed reluctant to do much more than dial up 15+ shots to our wide receivers he was one of the few guys who got manufactured opportunities.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom