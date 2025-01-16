 Initial Mock with AI reasoning | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Initial Mock with AI reasoning

Kind of an experiment. I made a mock draft on NFL Mock Draft Database and wanted to see how I could have Chatgpt justify my picks. Trying to push it to give me info I otherwise would have no way of knowing where to find, and hypothesize/justify my selections. What do you think?


1st Round (13th Overall): Josh Simmons, OT/IOL, Ohio State

Player Overview:

  • Size/Athletic Profile: 6’6”, 315 lbs, with 34” arms and excellent lateral quickness.
  • Skillset: Dominates as both a pass protector and run blocker, with the versatility to play tackle or guard.
  • College Success: Anchored Ohio State’s line against elite pass rushers in the Big Ten, excelling in pass sets and run-game power.

Analytics Justification:

  • Pass-Block Win Rate: 93.5% (2nd in the Big Ten).
  • Pressure Rate Allowed: 2.3% over 450 snaps (elite).
  • Run-Blocking Grade (PFF): 85.6 (excellent for interior or tackle prospects).
  • Athletic Metrics: 4.95 40-yard dash and 1.69 10-yard split demonstrate elite quickness for his size.

Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:

  • Miami’s interior line struggled with interior pressure, contributing to Tua Tagovailoa’s injury risk. Simmons projects as an immediate starter at left guard, fortifying the pocket and improving run-game consistency.
  • He fits perfectly in Miami’s zone-blocking scheme with his mobility, power, and ability to execute combo blocks.

Expected Impact:

  • Improves rushing YPA from 4.2 to 4.6 due to better interior push.
  • Reduces sack rate by 15%, protecting Tua.

2nd Round (48th Overall): Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State

Player Overview:

  • Size/Athletic Profile: 6’4”, 320 lbs, with a powerful base and smooth lateral movement.
  • Skillset: An interior lineman with elite strength, technique, and the ability to pull and block in space.
  • College Success: Anchor of Ohio State’s interior line, excelling in pass protection and power schemes.

Analytics Justification:

  • Run-Block Win Rate: 77.8% (6th nationally among guards).
  • Sacks Allowed: Only 1 sack in 880 career pass-blocking snaps.
  • Explosive Block Rate: 21%, creating consistent movement at the line of scrimmage.

Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:

  • Jackson upgrades right guard, another weak spot in Miami’s offensive line. His ability to pull and seal edges is critical for Miami’s wide-zone rushing attack, complementing Simmons perfectly.

Expected Impact:

  • Adds +0.5 rushing yards per carry when paired with Simmons.
  • Reduces interior pressures by 22%, keeping Tua upright.

3rd Round (98th Overall): Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Player Overview:

  • Size/Athletic Profile: 6’1”, 225 lbs, with sideline-to-sideline speed (4.54 40-yard dash).
  • Skillset: A true three-down linebacker who excels in coverage, blitzing, and diagnosing plays.
  • College Success: Consistently graded as one of the best coverage linebackers in the nation.

Analytics Justification:

  • Coverage Grade (PFF): 90.1 (1st among Power Five linebackers).
  • Missed Tackle Rate: 6.5% (elite reliability).
  • Pressure Rate: 27% on blitzes, with 5 sacks in 2024.

Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:

  • Miami struggled in pass defense against RBs and TEs in 2024 (29th in DVOA). Carter adds immediate value in coverage while also improving Miami’s blitz packages. His versatility makes him a chess piece for the defense.

Expected Impact:

  • Saves 0.75 expected points per game by reducing big plays and improving third-down coverage.

4th Round (114th Overall): Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska

Player Overview:

  • Size/Athletic Profile: 6’6”, 310 lbs, with elite strength and leverage.
  • Skillset: A run-stopping specialist who can anchor against double teams and disrupt the pocket.
  • College Success: Consistently graded as one of the top run defenders in the Big Ten.

Analytics Justification:

  • Run Stop Win Rate: 14.5% (top 15 in Power Five).
  • Double-Team Success Rate: 63%, a testament to his ability to hold the line.
  • Pass-Rush Productivity: 18 pressures in 2024, adding pass-rush upside.

Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:

  • Miami’s run defense ranked 24th in Adjusted Line Yards in 2024. Robinson’s ability to plug gaps and complement Zach Sieler will improve Miami’s run defense dramatically.

Expected Impact:

  • Reduces opponent rushing yards per game by 10 YPG.

5th Round (133rd Overall): Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse

Player Overview:

  • Size/Athletic Profile: 6’5”, 245 lbs, with excellent body control and hands.
  • Skillset: A hybrid TE/WR who excels in contested catches and creating mismatches.
  • College Success: Syracuse’s leading receiver, with consistent production as a red-zone threat.

Analytics Justification:

  • Yards Per Route Run: 2.7 (94th percentile among TEs).
  • Contested Catch Rate: 78%.
  • Slot Usage: 67%, demonstrating his versatility.

Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:

  • Miami ranked 21st in red-zone efficiency in 2024. Gadsden provides a big-bodied target who can dominate in short-yardage and third-down situations, complementing Jonnu Smith.

Expected Impact:

  • Adds +0.3 touchdowns per game to Miami’s red-zone offense.

5th Round (149th Overall): Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

Player Overview:

  • Size/Athletic Profile: 5’11”, 190 lbs, with blazing speed (4.38 40-yard dash).
  • Skillset: A scrappy corner with excellent ball skills and man-coverage ability.
  • College Success: Consistently graded as one of the top coverage corners in the Big 12.

Analytics Justification:

  • Ball Production: 10 PBUs and 3 INTs in 2024.
  • Coverage Grade (PFF): 85.9 in man coverage.
  • Target Success Rate: Allowed completions on just 41% of targets.

Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:

  • Parrish bolsters Miami’s secondary depth and projects as an immediate contributor in nickel packages. His special teams experience adds additional value.

Expected Impact:

  • Improves Miami’s slot coverage success rate by 5%.

5th Round (154th Overall): Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

Player Overview:

  • Size/Athletic Profile: 6’0”, 185 lbs, with elite instincts and ball skills.
  • Skillset: A ball-hawking corner who excels in zone coverage and creating turnovers.
  • College Success: Led the ACC in interceptions.

Analytics Justification:

  • Interception Rate: 4.1%.
  • Forced Incompletion Rate: 21.5%.
  • Explosive Plays Allowed: Only 5 on 77 targets.

Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:

  • Riley brings a much-needed turnover element to Miami’s secondary, fitting the team’s aggressive defensive scheme.

Expected Impact:

  • Adds +3 turnovers to Miami’s defense in 2025.

7th Round (224th Overall): Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

Player Overview:

  • Size/Athletic Profile: 6’1”, 210 lbs, with a physical and reliable tackling profile.
  • Skillset: A box safety with special teams upside.

Analytics Justification:

  • Tackle Efficiency: 95%.
  • Special Teams Tackles: 10 in 2024.

Expected Impact:

  • Improves Miami’s special teams efficiency by +15%.

7th Round (231st Overall): Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina

Player Overview:

  • Size/Athletic Profile: 6’1”, 265 lbs, with a compact, powerful build and a relentless motor.
  • Skillset: A high-energy edge rusher who excels at setting the edge in the run game while flashing upside as a situational pass rusher.
  • College Success: A consistent contributor at North Carolina, Rucker showcased versatility, toughness, and the ability to make game-changing plays.

Analytics Justification:

  • Pressure Rate: 14.2%, ranking 8th among ACC edge rushers in 2024.
  • Tackles for Loss (TFL): 15, demonstrating his ability to disrupt both run and pass plays.
  • Run Stop Win Rate: 11.3%, showing his ability to control the line of scrimmage against the run.
  • Motor Grade (PFF): 95th percentile effort score, indicating relentless play on every down.

Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:

  • Miami’s defensive front emphasizes rotational depth to keep edge rushers fresh and effective. Rucker provides an instant energy boost and adds value as a run-stopper on early downs and a developmental pass rusher on third downs.
  • His compact frame and low center of gravity make him difficult for offensive linemen to handle in leverage battles, complementing Miami’s existing edge rushers like Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.
  • Rucker also brings special teams value, particularly in punt and kickoff coverage units.

Expected Impact:

  • Rotational Role: Adds +10 pressures and 3 sacks as a situational pass rusher in Year 1.
  • Run Defense Improvement: Reduces opponent rushing yards per attempt by 0.2 yards in plays where he is involved.
  • Special Teams Contribution: Projects as a standout on kick and punt coverage teams, improving unit efficiency by +12%.

NFL Comparison: Melvin Ingram (former Miami Dolphin).​


7th Round (252nd Overall): Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

Player Overview:

  • Size/Athletic Profile: 6’2”, 215 lbs, with great instincts and physicality.
  • Skillset: A versatile safety who excels in the box and has the ability to cover in short-to-intermediate zones. Also offers sub-package linebacker potential.
  • College Success: Leader of Wisconsin’s secondary, with a reputation for his high football IQ and tackling consistency.

Analytics Justification:

  • Box Safety Grade (PFF): 84.5 in 2024 (Top 10 in the Big Ten).
  • Tackling Efficiency: Missed tackles on only 5% of attempts, a mark of reliability.
  • Passer Rating Allowed: 78.3 when targeted, showcasing his effectiveness in coverage.
  • Special Teams Contributions: Played on 80% of Wisconsin’s special teams snaps, highlighting his versatility and effort.

Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:

  • Miami’s safety room is thin after Jevon Holland, and Wohler addresses depth concerns while adding flexibility. His ability to play in the box or transition to a sub-package linebacker role fills a need in Miami’s hybrid defense. Additionally, his strong special teams play improves a unit that ranked 25th in DVOA in 2024.

Expected Impact:

  • Special Teams Efficiency: Improves kick/punt coverage by +10-15%.
  • Defensive Depth: Projects as a rotational defender who can save Miami 0.5 expected points per game by limiting big plays and contributing to short-yardage run stops.

NFL Comparison: Adrian Phillips (New England Patriots).​

 
Last edited:

Detailed Analysis of the Starting Offensive Line: Patrick Paul (LT), Josh Simmons (LG), Aaron Brewer (C), Donovan Jackson (RG), Austin Jackson (RT)

This revamped offensive line addresses Miami's weaknesses in protection and run blocking, offering significant improvements to Tua Tagovailoa, De’Von Achane, and Jaylen Wright. Below is a position-by-position breakdown and how the synergy benefits Miami's offensive stars.

Patrick Paul (LT)

  • Physical Profile: At 6'7" and 315 lbs, Paul brings exceptional length and athleticism for a left tackle. His ability to mirror edge rushers and handle bull rushes makes him a dependable blindside protector.
  • Pass Protection: Allowed just 2 sacks in 450 pass-blocking snaps in 2024 at Houston, with a 91.2 pass-block grade (PFF). His long arms (34.5”) neutralize speed rushers, creating a clean pocket for Tua’s left-handed throws.
  • Run Blocking: Paul’s 82% run-block win rate fits Miami’s zone-blocking scheme. His agility allows him to seal edges effectively, opening lanes for outside zone plays.

Impact on Tua:

  • Paul stabilizes the blindside, reducing the high-pressure rate Tua faced in 2024 (31%, 8th highest in the NFL). This gives Tua more time to progress through his reads and deliver accurate throws.
  • A cleaner pocket allows Tua to increase his air yards per attempt (7.6 in 2024) and exploit deeper routes for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Impact on Achane and Wright:

  • Paul's athleticism ensures consistent edge setting on outside zone runs, critical for Achane’s speed (4.32 40-yard dash) to exploit space.
  • Yards Before Contact: Achane averaged 1.8 YBC in 2024; Paul’s presence can boost this to 2.2+ YBC, allowing Achane to maintain his explosive running style.

Josh Simmons (LG)

  • Physical Profile: At 6'6" and 315 lbs, Simmons is a powerful yet nimble lineman with excellent lateral quickness.
  • Pass Protection: His 93.5% pass-block win rate ensures a strong pocket interior, critical for Tua’s left-handed throws. Simmons excels at handling stunts and twists, a weakness in Miami’s 2024 line.
  • Run Blocking: Simmons’ 85.6 run-blocking grade shows his ability to create movement at the line of scrimmage. His strong hands and lower-body power make him effective in double-team blocks with Brewer.

Impact on Tua:

  • Simmons ensures minimal interior pressure, reducing Tua’s susceptibility to quick collapses in the pocket. This helps Tua improve his completion percentage under pressure (46.2% in 2024).
  • His ability to sustain blocks allows Miami to execute more play-action concepts, where Tua excelled in 2024 (130.4 passer rating on play-action).

Impact on Achane and Wright:

  • Simmons’ ability to execute combo blocks at the second level directly benefits Achane and Wright. Achane thrives on cutback lanes created by these blocks, while Wright benefits from Simmons’ power in short-yardage situations.
  • Short-Yardage Success: Wright (6’1”, 215 lbs) can use Simmons’ power to convert critical 3rd-and-short situations, increasing Miami’s conversion rate (53% in 2024).

Aaron Brewer (C)

  • Physical Profile: Brewer is undersized (6'1", 290 lbs) but exceptionally quick and technically sound.
  • Pass Protection: Brewer allowed just 10 pressures in 2024, with a 95% pass-block win rate. His quick hands and understanding of defensive alignments keep the pocket clean.
  • Run Blocking: Brewer’s 77.2 run-blocking grade highlights his ability to pull and execute reach blocks. His agility is vital for Miami’s wide-zone scheme.

Impact on Tua:

  • Brewer’s ability to diagnose blitzes and stunts improves Miami’s communication along the line, preventing misassignments that led to sacks in 2024.
  • A clean interior gives Tua confidence to step up into the pocket, increasing his efficiency on intermediate throws (10-20 yards).

Impact on Achane and Wright:

  • Brewer’s reach-blocking ability creates wide lanes for Achane’s one-cut running style. On plays designed to attack the edges, Brewer’s speed allows him to seal defenders and create angles for big plays.
  • Second-Level Blocks: Brewer’s quickness aids Wright’s physical running style, allowing him to get to linebackers and open consistent running lanes.

Donovan Jackson (RG)

  • Physical Profile: At 6’4” and 320 lbs, Jackson is a physical mauler with excellent strength and technique.
  • Pass Protection: Allowed only 1 sack in his career at Ohio State, with a 77.8% pass-block win rate. His ability to anchor against power rushers stabilizes the right interior.
  • Run Blocking: Jackson’s 21% explosive block rate leads to consistent movement in the run game, ideal for short-yardage and inside-zone concepts.

Impact on Tua:

  • Jackson’s strong anchor prevents bull rushers from collapsing the pocket, giving Tua more confidence in his protection. This helps Tua extend plays and maintain his high on-target throw percentage (81.2% in 2024).

Impact on Achane and Wright:

  • Jackson’s ability to generate movement in the trenches allows Wright to thrive in downhill runs. His strength in gap schemes complements Wright’s physicality and ability to fight through contact.
  • Red-Zone Efficiency: With Jackson leading the way, Wright’s power running style converts more red-zone opportunities into touchdowns.

Austin Jackson (RT)

  • Physical Profile: At 6’5” and 325 lbs, Jackson has prototypical size and athleticism for a right tackle. His development in 2024 showed improvement in both pass protection and run blocking.
  • Pass Protection: Allowed 4 sacks in 2024 but improved against speed rushers, finishing with a 74.6 pass-blocking grade. His long arms (34”) help neutralize wide-9 rushers.
  • Run Blocking: Jackson’s 74% run-block win rate ensures he’s effective in Miami’s outside zone concepts. His athleticism is critical for reaching defensive ends and linebackers.

Impact on Tua:

  • Jackson protects Tua’s front side, allowing him to focus on reads without fear of blindside pressure. His improvement in handling twists and stunts further solidifies Miami’s pass-blocking efficiency.

Impact on Achane and Wright:

  • On outside runs, Jackson’s reach and athleticism ensure Achane has a clear path to the edge. For Wright, Jackson’s size creates running lanes in power plays, complementing the physical style Wright brings to the offense.

Synergy for Tua, Achane, and Wright

Tua Tagovailoa:

  • Protection: With improved pass-blocking grades across the line, Tua’s pressure rate drops significantly from 31% in 2024 to an estimated 25%. This gives Tua more time to throw and increases his yards per attempt (7.6 to 8.2).
  • Pocket Stability: Brewer, Simmons, and Jackson form a fortress inside, allowing Tua to step up and deliver throws, especially on intermediate and deep routes.

De’Von Achane:

  • Explosiveness: Achane benefits from the athleticism of Paul, Simmons, and Brewer in Miami’s outside zone scheme. With consistent lanes, his 10+ yard runs increase from 11% to 14%.
  • Yards Before Contact (YBC): Improved blocking boosts Achane’s YBC from 1.8 to 2.3.

Jaylen Wright:

  • Physicality: Wright thrives in short-yardage and red-zone scenarios with the power blocking of Simmons and Donovan Jackson.
  • Red-Zone Conversion: Wright’s ability to fight through contact, combined with strong interior blocking, improves Miami’s red-zone rushing TD rate from 40% to 50%.

Overall Offensive Impact

  • Rushing Yards Per Game: Increases from 118.4 (2024) to 135.0 (2025).
  • Sack Rate: Decreases from 7.8% to 6.2%.
  • Red-Zone Efficiency: Touchdown conversion improves from 54% to 61%.
  • Play-Action Success: With a better run game, Tua’s play-action passer rating (130.4 in 2024) remains elite, further opening up explosive passing opportunities for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
This line builds the foundation for Miami’s offense, enhancing both the ground game and aerial attack while keeping their franchise quarterback protected.
 
