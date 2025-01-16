Initial Mock with AI reasoning

NoblePhin
Kind of an experiment. I made a mock draft on NFL Mock Draft Database and wanted to see how I could have Chatgpt justify my picks. Trying to push it to give me info I otherwise would have no way of knowing where to find, and hypothesize/justify my selections. What do you think?
1st Round (13th Overall): Josh Simmons, OT/IOL, Ohio State
Player Overview:
- Size/Athletic Profile: 6’6”, 315 lbs, with 34” arms and excellent lateral quickness.
- Skillset: Dominates as both a pass protector and run blocker, with the versatility to play tackle or guard.
- College Success: Anchored Ohio State’s line against elite pass rushers in the Big Ten, excelling in pass sets and run-game power.
Analytics Justification:
- Pass-Block Win Rate: 93.5% (2nd in the Big Ten).
- Pressure Rate Allowed: 2.3% over 450 snaps (elite).
- Run-Blocking Grade (PFF): 85.6 (excellent for interior or tackle prospects).
- Athletic Metrics: 4.95 40-yard dash and 1.69 10-yard split demonstrate elite quickness for his size.
Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:
- Miami’s interior line struggled with interior pressure, contributing to Tua Tagovailoa’s injury risk. Simmons projects as an immediate starter at left guard, fortifying the pocket and improving run-game consistency.
- He fits perfectly in Miami’s zone-blocking scheme with his mobility, power, and ability to execute combo blocks.
Expected Impact:
- Improves rushing YPA from 4.2 to 4.6 due to better interior push.
- Reduces sack rate by 15%, protecting Tua.
2nd Round (48th Overall): Donovan Jackson, IOL, Ohio State
Player Overview:
- Size/Athletic Profile: 6’4”, 320 lbs, with a powerful base and smooth lateral movement.
- Skillset: An interior lineman with elite strength, technique, and the ability to pull and block in space.
- College Success: Anchor of Ohio State’s interior line, excelling in pass protection and power schemes.
Analytics Justification:
- Run-Block Win Rate: 77.8% (6th nationally among guards).
- Sacks Allowed: Only 1 sack in 880 career pass-blocking snaps.
- Explosive Block Rate: 21%, creating consistent movement at the line of scrimmage.
Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:
- Jackson upgrades right guard, another weak spot in Miami’s offensive line. His ability to pull and seal edges is critical for Miami’s wide-zone rushing attack, complementing Simmons perfectly.
Expected Impact:
- Adds +0.5 rushing yards per carry when paired with Simmons.
- Reduces interior pressures by 22%, keeping Tua upright.
3rd Round (98th Overall): Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
Player Overview:
- Size/Athletic Profile: 6’1”, 225 lbs, with sideline-to-sideline speed (4.54 40-yard dash).
- Skillset: A true three-down linebacker who excels in coverage, blitzing, and diagnosing plays.
- College Success: Consistently graded as one of the best coverage linebackers in the nation.
Analytics Justification:
- Coverage Grade (PFF): 90.1 (1st among Power Five linebackers).
- Missed Tackle Rate: 6.5% (elite reliability).
- Pressure Rate: 27% on blitzes, with 5 sacks in 2024.
Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:
- Miami struggled in pass defense against RBs and TEs in 2024 (29th in DVOA). Carter adds immediate value in coverage while also improving Miami’s blitz packages. His versatility makes him a chess piece for the defense.
Expected Impact:
- Saves 0.75 expected points per game by reducing big plays and improving third-down coverage.
4th Round (114th Overall): Ty Robinson, DL, Nebraska
Player Overview:
- Size/Athletic Profile: 6’6”, 310 lbs, with elite strength and leverage.
- Skillset: A run-stopping specialist who can anchor against double teams and disrupt the pocket.
- College Success: Consistently graded as one of the top run defenders in the Big Ten.
Analytics Justification:
- Run Stop Win Rate: 14.5% (top 15 in Power Five).
- Double-Team Success Rate: 63%, a testament to his ability to hold the line.
- Pass-Rush Productivity: 18 pressures in 2024, adding pass-rush upside.
Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:
- Miami’s run defense ranked 24th in Adjusted Line Yards in 2024. Robinson’s ability to plug gaps and complement Zach Sieler will improve Miami’s run defense dramatically.
Expected Impact:
- Reduces opponent rushing yards per game by 10 YPG.
5th Round (133rd Overall): Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Syracuse
Player Overview:
- Size/Athletic Profile: 6’5”, 245 lbs, with excellent body control and hands.
- Skillset: A hybrid TE/WR who excels in contested catches and creating mismatches.
- College Success: Syracuse’s leading receiver, with consistent production as a red-zone threat.
Analytics Justification:
- Yards Per Route Run: 2.7 (94th percentile among TEs).
- Contested Catch Rate: 78%.
- Slot Usage: 67%, demonstrating his versatility.
Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:
- Miami ranked 21st in red-zone efficiency in 2024. Gadsden provides a big-bodied target who can dominate in short-yardage and third-down situations, complementing Jonnu Smith.
Expected Impact:
- Adds +0.3 touchdowns per game to Miami’s red-zone offense.
5th Round (149th Overall): Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
Player Overview:
- Size/Athletic Profile: 5’11”, 190 lbs, with blazing speed (4.38 40-yard dash).
- Skillset: A scrappy corner with excellent ball skills and man-coverage ability.
- College Success: Consistently graded as one of the top coverage corners in the Big 12.
Analytics Justification:
- Ball Production: 10 PBUs and 3 INTs in 2024.
- Coverage Grade (PFF): 85.9 in man coverage.
- Target Success Rate: Allowed completions on just 41% of targets.
Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:
- Parrish bolsters Miami’s secondary depth and projects as an immediate contributor in nickel packages. His special teams experience adds additional value.
Expected Impact:
- Improves Miami’s slot coverage success rate by 5%.
5th Round (154th Overall): Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
Player Overview:
- Size/Athletic Profile: 6’0”, 185 lbs, with elite instincts and ball skills.
- Skillset: A ball-hawking corner who excels in zone coverage and creating turnovers.
- College Success: Led the ACC in interceptions.
Analytics Justification:
- Interception Rate: 4.1%.
- Forced Incompletion Rate: 21.5%.
- Explosive Plays Allowed: Only 5 on 77 targets.
Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:
- Riley brings a much-needed turnover element to Miami’s secondary, fitting the team’s aggressive defensive scheme.
Expected Impact:
- Adds +3 turnovers to Miami’s defense in 2025.
7th Round (224th Overall): Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
Player Overview:
- Size/Athletic Profile: 6’1”, 210 lbs, with a physical and reliable tackling profile.
- Skillset: A box safety with special teams upside.
Analytics Justification:
- Tackle Efficiency: 95%.
- Special Teams Tackles: 10 in 2024.
Expected Impact:
- Improves Miami’s special teams efficiency by +15%.
7th Round (231st Overall): Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina
Player Overview:
- Size/Athletic Profile: 6’1”, 265 lbs, with a compact, powerful build and a relentless motor.
- Skillset: A high-energy edge rusher who excels at setting the edge in the run game while flashing upside as a situational pass rusher.
- College Success: A consistent contributor at North Carolina, Rucker showcased versatility, toughness, and the ability to make game-changing plays.
Analytics Justification:
- Pressure Rate: 14.2%, ranking 8th among ACC edge rushers in 2024.
- Tackles for Loss (TFL): 15, demonstrating his ability to disrupt both run and pass plays.
- Run Stop Win Rate: 11.3%, showing his ability to control the line of scrimmage against the run.
- Motor Grade (PFF): 95th percentile effort score, indicating relentless play on every down.
Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:
- Miami’s defensive front emphasizes rotational depth to keep edge rushers fresh and effective. Rucker provides an instant energy boost and adds value as a run-stopper on early downs and a developmental pass rusher on third downs.
- His compact frame and low center of gravity make him difficult for offensive linemen to handle in leverage battles, complementing Miami’s existing edge rushers like Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips.
- Rucker also brings special teams value, particularly in punt and kickoff coverage units.
Expected Impact:
- Rotational Role: Adds +10 pressures and 3 sacks as a situational pass rusher in Year 1.
- Run Defense Improvement: Reduces opponent rushing yards per attempt by 0.2 yards in plays where he is involved.
- Special Teams Contribution: Projects as a standout on kick and punt coverage teams, improving unit efficiency by +12%.
NFL Comparison: Melvin Ingram (former Miami Dolphin).
7th Round (252nd Overall): Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin
Player Overview:
- Size/Athletic Profile: 6’2”, 215 lbs, with great instincts and physicality.
- Skillset: A versatile safety who excels in the box and has the ability to cover in short-to-intermediate zones. Also offers sub-package linebacker potential.
- College Success: Leader of Wisconsin’s secondary, with a reputation for his high football IQ and tackling consistency.
Analytics Justification:
- Box Safety Grade (PFF): 84.5 in 2024 (Top 10 in the Big Ten).
- Tackling Efficiency: Missed tackles on only 5% of attempts, a mark of reliability.
- Passer Rating Allowed: 78.3 when targeted, showcasing his effectiveness in coverage.
- Special Teams Contributions: Played on 80% of Wisconsin’s special teams snaps, highlighting his versatility and effort.
Why He’s a Great Fit for Miami:
- Miami’s safety room is thin after Jevon Holland, and Wohler addresses depth concerns while adding flexibility. His ability to play in the box or transition to a sub-package linebacker role fills a need in Miami’s hybrid defense. Additionally, his strong special teams play improves a unit that ranked 25th in DVOA in 2024.
Expected Impact:
- Special Teams Efficiency: Improves kick/punt coverage by +10-15%.
- Defensive Depth: Projects as a rotational defender who can save Miami 0.5 expected points per game by limiting big plays and contributing to short-yardage run stops.
NFL Comparison: Adrian Phillips (New England Patriots).
