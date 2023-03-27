Initial Mock

Keeanu Benton, DT

- Strengths ( per Nfldraftbuzz.com)



Plays with leverage at the point of attack whether inside or outside. Keeps eyes in the backfield when inside; moves linemen to either side with strong hands.



Benton has pure power, which is emphasized by a good pad level. Benton can stand up at the point of attack and handle double teams, and Benton also has the ability to drive blockers back into the pocket with a bull rush.



Delivers a strong punch and uses his hands to shed blocks to make plays in the hole or outside the box. Uses lower-body strength to anchor inside.



Delivers a strong punch and uses his hands to shed blocks to make plays in the hole or outside the box. Uses lower-body strength to anchor inside.



Provides some secondary interior pass rush, getting most penetration when playing three technique.



He’s long but has a powerful lower body and plays with impressive leverage considering his tall frame.





Tyler Steen, OL

- Strengths



Has a strong, flexible core, and the ability to absorb and anchor against the bull rush as a pass protector.



Does a nice job on the second level, moving upfield quickly and showing the flexibility and balance to land blocks in space.



Quick setting up after the snap and slides well to the outside, staying patient and balanced off the snap.



Dips shoulder and moves his feet to get outside leverage when needed. Strong and low coming out of his stance, effective in short-yardage situations.



Willing to attack and punches multiple times to finish the play. Quick to pick up edge blitz and shows no panic, easily adjusting angles and resetting his feet. Can recover and reset his anchor. Rarely late off the snap.



Shows good quickness and flexibility on reach blocks, and Steen has enough range to get out as a puller.







Jakorian Bennet, DB

- Strengths



Flashes some physicality as a hitter.



Made Bruce Feldman's Freak's List - ranked #60. He wrote, "The 5-11, 195-pound Bennett goes against elite receivers every day at practice, and that competitiveness carries over to training, where he and Rakim Jarrett go back and forth over who can jump the highest and run the fastest. Bennett is proud to say he’s got his buddy with a 42-inch vertical. He claims to be the fastest on the team with a 22.9 mph on the GPS, although Jarrett said he matched that in late July."



Bennett tracks the ball well and does a nice job of getting his head around in plenty of time to avoid flags.



Explodes out of his backpedal and has the hands and coordination to force interceptions.



Should excel as a zone defender because of his closing speed to wrap receivers after the catch.



Has quick feet and excellent change-of-direction ability, capable of mirroring quickness underneath.







Xazavian Volliday, RB

- Strengths



Valladay is a natural playmaker, at his best with the ball in his hands.



Has the feet and feel running between the tackles and in the open field. He has very good vision and patience to pick through defenses.



Not truly explosive, but possesses enough speed to beat linebacker to the edge.



An excellent blocker on the outside, Valladay also adds value in the running game.



He’s equally dangerous in catch-and-run situations as he is taking the top off a defense



Valladay has very good vision and a knack for picking out cut-back lanes and then breaking offchunks of yardage.