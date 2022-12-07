 "Injured Money" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"Injured Money"

Miami151

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
187
Reaction score
593
Location
Midwest
Not certain if the cumulative $ is high/low compared to others Teams. There is an Fox NFL ranking called “Banged Up Score” (BUS) that attempts index current team injuries and has the Dolphins as one of the more healthy teams. Not sure what criterion is used.

D792DDAB-4443-4998-8A4B-6F6F2BF53D27.jpeg
 
mwestberry

mwestberry

Club Member
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
4,244
Reaction score
11,078
You forgot to include our injured run game ... oh, never mind, it doesn't exist
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Active Roster
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
6,112
Reaction score
4,960
Miami151 said:
Not certain if the cumulative $ is high/low compared to others Teams. There is an Fox NFL ranking called “Banged Up Score” (BUS) that attempts index current team injuries and has the Dolphins as one of the more healthy teams. Not sure what criterion is used.

View attachment 124750
Click to expand...
Guess it takes into account how valuable said players appear to be for the team. Maybe snaps played the previous year. I figure cap dollars out tells us at least how much they were paid, so perceived value by the team?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom