 Injured Played 8/3/24 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Injured Played 8/3/24

I kinda like it, mainly because truth be told we are off to a decent start. Two stars coming back fairly soon, a couple outliers banged up...not too shabby.

I like the idea of seeing where the injury status of the team goes from here, and comparing along sides results throughout the season.
 
Charlie Rivers said:
Here is a list of Miami Dolphin players injured - to date. Who will be ready come September...week 1?

😞
_
View attachment 173907
Click to expand...
I bet if you privately asked JP, he'd guarantee week 1, but he won't say that publicly. I still believe he'll be back week 1, personally...thought that ever since he popped the achilles. Chubb hopefully after the bye. Not too overly concerned with the rest of that list.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom