Injuries Across the League

84Phins
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 16, 2015
- Messages
- 176
- Reaction score
- 76
- Location
- Woodstock, GA
With the wave of parents pushing their kids to the limits. Tournament after tournament, I now see injuries amongst young athletes never seen before. Do you guys feel this is a result of kids playing sports around the clock?
I cannot point to any data, but I would say between burnout and injuries, it is higher than ever in professional sports.
I cannot point to any data, but I would say between burnout and injuries, it is higher than ever in professional sports.