 Injuries Across the League | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Injuries Across the League

8

84Phins

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
176
Reaction score
76
Location
Woodstock, GA
With the wave of parents pushing their kids to the limits. Tournament after tournament, I now see injuries amongst young athletes never seen before. Do you guys feel this is a result of kids playing sports around the clock?

I cannot point to any data, but I would say between burnout and injuries, it is higher than ever in professional sports.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Club Member
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
7,961
Reaction score
9,474
Age
46
Location
East Coast
no-reaction-stare.gif
 
laxcoach

laxcoach

Pirate Lacrosse King
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
1,496
Reaction score
1,713
No. Pro athletes are pushing their bodies to limits we can’t comprehend so they can compete at the highest levels.

That said, as a coach I hate two things in youth/HS sports:

1) travel/club sports that live off of the parents thinking their kids will play D1.

2) year round athletes - football to wrestling/basketball to soccer/lacrosse to spring football to summer football.

Their bodies and minds need rest. I see more spring athletes mailing it in their senior year than ever. They are tired.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 8, 2020
Messages
2,954
Reaction score
4,166
Location
Minnesota
Bro, your post has nothing to do with the title of this thread. . Thought I was coming here to get some good info...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom