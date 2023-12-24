Injuries and coaching…. The first haunted us all season the second I just can’t understand

DANTODUPER
Bad luck, it seems like Morstead will be out for the season, that replay looked really bad on the knee. McDaniel going for it with that play and Tua putting the ball with cero chance. This game is going ID already ugly on the injury front. Why he can NEVER get a little lucky is something I don’t understand and to be honest I have better things to do on Christmas Day than whatching more of our poor players getting injured and our defense being annihilated and McDaniel being clueless.