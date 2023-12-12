Injuries and the Refs are Killing the NFL.

Herbert is out for the year so the Tua haters will not have anything to compare to. Tua lasted longer than him behind a turnstile injury-prone line.

Not knocking his injury just saying players are falling left and right on every team this year. Maybe some kind of non-talking sport is in order or better training.

Trevor Lawrence is hurt, and Rodgers and Joe Burrow are out for the year. Cleveland just lost another Offensive lineman, Every week we lose a star player for the season..what gives!



On top of this Referees are all over the place..cost us the Philly game...Tyreek's fumble in the KC game was supposed to be blown dead. Mahomes going off on them. Every week they miss PI calls or obscure phantom flags. The Bills got two games gifted to them by Refs not calling PI. The league is in trouble.