Injuries vs The Weather? And Running Without the Pass

phinsforlife
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 871
- Reaction score
- 1,782
- Age
- 47
- Location
- san diego
Mostert and Waddle will probably play. Good news? Just dawned on me, a bit of a bummer, but probably not as much as it should be. I think offense and offensive speed will be rendered much less relevant this game, due to the weather, and the nature of our offense. I would rather have the defensive side of the ball fully healthy for this game. Feels like we can't get any breaks lately. When we have good injury news, the conditions may be such that it doesn't matter. Side point, even believing defense is much more important this game, if Jevond Holland is at all at risk of a further bad knee injury if he is out there, I wouldn't do it. Risk/reward is just not good. Would rather have him healthy for next year at this point. Thoughts?
Also below comment from Collinsworth. I do not think he is right. He is basing his comments on the stats. But, I think the Dolphins rushing production in large part has been because the opposition has to devote so much effort to defending the pass. But, I think passing will not be relevant in this weather. Thusly, KC can gameplan to defend the run. Unclear to me if we are the type of running team that can run against teams who are geared up to stop the run. And not sure our running game and backs are structured for this type of weather either. This leans more to Derrick Henry and Earl Campbell than it does Mostert and Achane.
NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, talking about Miami on a conference call this week: “At their core, this is a running football team. We have seen them be very explosive against good teams running the football and winning games running the football. “So as strange as it sounds, there’s an argument at least to be made that the burden may be on Patrick Mahomes to have to carry that load in those conditions because the Miami Dolphins, if they are who I think they are in these types of games, will be a running team.”
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article284043563.html#storylink=cpy
Also below comment from Collinsworth. I do not think he is right. He is basing his comments on the stats. But, I think the Dolphins rushing production in large part has been because the opposition has to devote so much effort to defending the pass. But, I think passing will not be relevant in this weather. Thusly, KC can gameplan to defend the run. Unclear to me if we are the type of running team that can run against teams who are geared up to stop the run. And not sure our running game and backs are structured for this type of weather either. This leans more to Derrick Henry and Earl Campbell than it does Mostert and Achane.
NBC’s Cris Collinsworth, talking about Miami on a conference call this week: “At their core, this is a running football team. We have seen them be very explosive against good teams running the football and winning games running the football. “So as strange as it sounds, there’s an argument at least to be made that the burden may be on Patrick Mahomes to have to carry that load in those conditions because the Miami Dolphins, if they are who I think they are in these types of games, will be a running team.”
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article284043563.html#storylink=cpy
Last edited: