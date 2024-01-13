Injuries vs The Weather?

Mostert and Waddle will probably play. Good news? Just dawned on me, a bit of a bummer, but probably not as much as it should be. I think offense and offensive speed will be rendered much less relevant this game, due to the weather, and the nature of our offense. I would rather have the defensive side of the ball fully healthy for this game. Feels like we can't get any breaks lately. When we have good injury news, the conditions may be such that it doesn't matter. Side point, even believing defense is much more important this game, if Jevond Holland is at all at risk of a further bad knee injury if he is out there, I wouldn't do it. Risk/reward is just not good. Would rather have him healthy for next year at this point. Thoughts?