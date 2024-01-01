 Injuries | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Injuries

No excuses. We were beaten by a better team.
No ref issues, we lost.
But I am curious.
I believe only the Jets have needed so many different starters on the OL.
We played Sept, Oct, Nov without our #1 CB and now no #2.
Our #1 WR is a little banged up and missed a game down the stretch and #2 couldn’t play today.
Our MLBer is out and now we are without both edge rushers.
If the stats do show that we are more injured than most other teams, I would feel this needs to be addressed in the off season. How to address may be elusive.
 
OL looked good. We ran the ball well. Tua had time.
Defense lost some starters, but 56 points? You cannot excuse that with injuries. That's just unacceptable coaching, GMing.
And this is not the first time they allowed over 30 points on defense this year. Heads need to roll when that repeatedly happens. You have bad people in the house at the top of the organization who should not be in the house.
 
