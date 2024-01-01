Jssanto
Club Member
No excuses. We were beaten by a better team.
No ref issues, we lost.
But I am curious.
I believe only the Jets have needed so many different starters on the OL.
We played Sept, Oct, Nov without our #1 CB and now no #2.
Our #1 WR is a little banged up and missed a game down the stretch and #2 couldn’t play today.
Our MLBer is out and now we are without both edge rushers.
If the stats do show that we are more injured than most other teams, I would feel this needs to be addressed in the off season. How to address may be elusive.
No ref issues, we lost.
But I am curious.
I believe only the Jets have needed so many different starters on the OL.
We played Sept, Oct, Nov without our #1 CB and now no #2.
Our #1 WR is a little banged up and missed a game down the stretch and #2 couldn’t play today.
Our MLBer is out and now we are without both edge rushers.
If the stats do show that we are more injured than most other teams, I would feel this needs to be addressed in the off season. How to address may be elusive.