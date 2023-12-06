 Injury guesses | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Injury guesses

Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
4,284
Reaction score
4,695
Looks like Baker is an MCL sprain. It seems like that is about 4 weeks. Hopefully we can handle both the Titans and the Jets without him.
Hunt sounds like he may be closer. Maybe not this week but hopefully by the Jets. If not at least by the Cowboys, Ravens, Bills run.
Armstead is fatiguing to me. It almost doesn’t make any difference when he comes back. Play a few plays maybe a partial game and go out. If he is ready this week I might even hold him until after the Jets. Doubt McDaniel would do that and his approach is probably smarter.
 
I'd strongly consider shutting down Armstead until the playoffs. I get why that's hard to think about with so much still to be decided.
 
They will play when they’re ready to play. Nothing we can do other than to hope for the best
 
Jssanto said:
Looks like Baker is an MCL sprain. It seems like that is about 4 weeks. Hopefully we can handle both the Titans and the Jets without him.
Hunt sounds like he may be closer. Maybe not this week but hopefully by the Jets. If not at least by the Cowboys, Ravens, Bills run.
Armstead is fatiguing to me. It almost doesn’t make any difference when he comes back. Play a few plays maybe a partial game and go out. If he is ready this week I might even hold him until after the Jets. Doubt McDaniel would do that and his approach is probably smarter.
Click to expand...
I imagine we will be down 6 starters for the titans game.
Wynn -out,
Hunt- probably out a few weeks,
Baker- probably 3 weeks,
Phillips- out
Armstead -they probably hold out,
Holland- they probably give another week to heal up

Take care of titans hopefully and hopefully we get 2 or 3 back. of course we probably will lose a few more.
 
I think McD called Baker week-to-week yesterday. Unfortunately, I think he also called Hunt week-to-week. He gave his typical commentary with other guys (Holland, Armstead), saying they’ll be fighting him to allow them to play.

I think I can live with Hunt sitting against the Titans, since Simmons isn’t playing for them. That calms my nerves a little.
 
bane said:
I imagine we will be down 6 starters for the titans game....

Take care of titans hopefully and hopefully we get 2 or 3 back. of course we probably will lose a few more.
Click to expand...
dont you put that evil on me GIF

Words have power, careful what you put out there.
 
bane said:
I imagine we will be down 6 starters for the titans game.
Wynn -out,
Hunt- probably out a few weeks,
Baker- probably 3 weeks,
Phillips- out
Armstead -they probably hold out,
Holland- they probably give another week to heal up

Take care of titans hopefully and hopefully we get 2 or 3 back. of course we probably will lose a few more.
Click to expand...
Not good. Can’t lose this game.
 
The Ghost said:
I'd strongly consider shutting down Armstead until the playoffs. I get why that's hard to think about with so much still to be decided.
Click to expand...
Maybe not until the playoffs, but at least until the Cowboys game. We have Parsons we need to worry about in that game.
 
If Holland is ready, he needs to play. This is an AFC game, which is very important!
 
I don't think there's anything seriously wrong with Armstead, sounds like he left last week's game when it was out of hand.

Hunt tweaked his hamstring but it was minor. He'll likely be held out this week

Holland will play this week I'm sure of it, I believe he would have last week if it was the playoffs, this was one of those classic "protect the player from themselves" McDaniel type deals

Baker won't go on IR apparently so I expect him back for probably the last game of the year just to get some rust off for the playoffs

Wynn sounds like he might be back, but only in post season
 
bward6460 said:
Maybe not until the playoffs, but at least until the Cowboys game. We have Parsons we need to worry about in that game.
Click to expand...

Parsons said on his Podcast that he could complete long TD passes to Tyreek (and bubble screens to Deebo) in a dig at Tua and Purdy.

F Him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom