Injury guesses

Looks like Baker is an MCL sprain. It seems like that is about 4 weeks. Hopefully we can handle both the Titans and the Jets without him.
Hunt sounds like he may be closer. Maybe not this week but hopefully by the Jets. If not at least by the Cowboys, Ravens, Bills run.
Armstead is fatiguing to me. It almost doesn’t make any difference when he comes back. Play a few plays maybe a partial game and go out. If he is ready this week I might even hold him until after the Jets. Doubt McDaniel would do that and his approach is probably smarter.
