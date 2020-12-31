Injury Report for Buff game

Fin-Loco
I didn't see one out there on this. As of Weds:
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Did not practice
- WR Cole Beasley (knee)
- OL Jon Feliciano (illness)
- TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/ hamstring)
Limited practice
- QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)
Full practice
- N/A
Notes:For the first time in several weeks, QB Josh Allen was not listed as a “full practice” participant because he is no longer receiving treatment of any sort on his knee/ ankle injury. … Beasley’s injury is considered “week to week.”
Miami Dolphins (10-5)
Did not practice
- WR Jakeem Grant (ankle)
- LB Elandon Roberts (knee)
Limited practice
- OL Solomon Kindley (knee/ foot)
- DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder)
- S Bobby McCain (ankle)
- WR DeVante Parker (hamstring)
Full practice
- OL Ereck Flowers (ankle)
- S Kavon Frazier (shoulder)
- TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder)
- CB Xavien Howard (shoulder)
- CB Jamal Perry (foot)
- LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)