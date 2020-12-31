 Injury Report for Buff game | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Injury Report for Buff game

I didn't see one out there on this. As of Weds:


Buffalo Bills

Did not practice​

  • WR Cole Beasley (knee)
  • OL Jon Feliciano (illness)
  • TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/ hamstring)

Limited practice​

  • QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)

Full practice​

  • N/A

Notes:​

For the first time in several weeks, QB Josh Allen was not listed as a “full practice” participant because he is no longer receiving treatment of any sort on his knee/ ankle injury. … Beasley’s injury is considered “week to week.”

Miami Dolphins (10-5)​

Did not practice​

  • WR Jakeem Grant (ankle)
  • LB Elandon Roberts (knee)

Limited practice​

  • OL Solomon Kindley (knee/ foot)
  • DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder)
  • S Bobby McCain (ankle)
  • WR DeVante Parker (hamstring)

Full practice​

  • OL Ereck Flowers (ankle)
  • S Kavon Frazier (shoulder)
  • TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder)
  • CB Xavien Howard (shoulder)
  • CB Jamal Perry (foot)
  • LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)

Notes:​

Von Noy, Howard, Gesicki, Flowers, and McCain are all starters or key contributors for the Dolphins who did suit up in Week 16. … Parker, Lawson, Kindley all missed Miami’s game last week.
 
My prediction is no Parker, no "W". If that's the case, we'll be hoping the Bills rest key players for either the entire game or 3 quarters. Otherwise, I don't see how they'll generate enough offense if Parker doesn't play.
 
mnphinfan said:
My prediction is no Parker, no "W". If that's the case, we'll be hoping the Bills rest key players for either the entire game or 3 quarters. Otherwise, I don't see how they'll generate enough offense if Parker doesn't play.
Parker better play. His inability to push through injury has him on thin ice with Flores I have to imagine. It;s been an issue with him since he was drafted.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Parker better play. His inability to push through injury has him on thin ice with Flores I have to imagine. It;s been an issue with him since he was drafted.
We have got to pick up multiple WRs in FA and the draft. I have looked at multiple mock drafts and most don’t have is taking a WR in the first. I think that would be a horrible mistake with Chase, Smith and Waddle. Hell, I would be fine with taking 2 of the 3 in the draft.
 
I think we see Parker this week and hopefully that’s a nice boost
 
Dolphins81 said:
We have got to pick up multiple WRs in FA and the draft. I have looked at multiple mock drafts and most don’t have is taking a WR in the first. I think that would be a horrible mistake with Chase, Smith and Waddle. Hell, I would be fine with taking 2 of the 3 in the draft.
A agree but if we're picking 3rd, I wouldn't pass on Sewell. If we can trade down and stay in the top 10 and still land a Bama wideout... That'd be great.
 
