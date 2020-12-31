Injury Report for Buff game

Buffalo Bills

Did not practice​

WR Cole Beasley (knee)

OL Jon Feliciano (illness)

TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/ hamstring)

Limited practice​

QB Jake Fromm (quarantine)

Full practice​

N/A

Notes:​

Miami Dolphins (10-5)​

Did not practice​

WR Jakeem Grant (ankle)

LB Elandon Roberts (knee)

Limited practice​

OL Solomon Kindley (knee/ foot)

DE Shaq Lawson (shoulder)

S Bobby McCain (ankle)

WR DeVante Parker (hamstring)

Full practice​

OL Ereck Flowers (ankle)

S Kavon Frazier (shoulder)

TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder)

CB Xavien Howard (shoulder)

CB Jamal Perry (foot)

LB Kyle Van Noy (hip)

Notes:​

I didn't see one out there on this. As of Weds:For the first time in several weeks, QB Josh Allen was not listed as a “full practice” participant because he is no longer receiving treatment of any sort on his knee/ ankle injury. … Beasley’s injury is considered “week to week.”Von Noy, Howard, Gesicki, Flowers, and McCain are all starters or key contributors for the Dolphins who did suit up in Week 16. … Parker, Lawson, Kindley all missed Miami’s game last week.