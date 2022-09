Xavien Howard (groin) did not practice Wednesday.​ Howard suffered the groin injury in Miami's Week 2 win over the Ravens. After playing on every defensive snap in Week 1, Howard was on the bench for a handful of snaps last week, possibly because of the groin issue. Normally an elite defender, Howard was taken advantage of by Rashod Bateman, who burned him for 91 yards and a touchdown according to Pro Football Focus. The Dolphins face the Bills in Week 3.