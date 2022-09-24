Injury report

the bad thing is those injuries are mostly on their defense side of the ball......the offense looks like one of the best in the NFL this year.......unless our defense plays much better than they did last week we're in for a long day......need to play complimentary football though. If our defense gets us the ball then the offense need to move the ball and score.....if the offense scores then the defense can not give it right back up to them. I have no idea what’s going to happen in this game.