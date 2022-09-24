 Injury report | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Injury report

Jssanto

Jssanto

Club Member
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
2,462
Reaction score
2,222
Who has the advantage here?
Can we do anything against their secondary?
Anyone know how hurt X is?
 
FinSolari

FinSolari

Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
1,135
Reaction score
1,253
Location
Miami, FL
Jssanto said:
Who has the advantage here?
Can we do anything against their secondary?
Anyone know how hurt X is?
Click to expand...
Bills have the better team, however, they are dealing with massive injuries to their secondary and Dline. Also they are traveling to Miami on a short week and it’s going to be hot. Lastly, Dolphins are focused and want to get that monkey off their back (losing to them 6 straight times).
I see advantage Fins.

Edit: Bills have won 7 straight
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
5,296
Reaction score
10,824
Location
San Antonio
FinSolari said:
Bills have the better team, however, they are dealing with massive injuries to their secondary and Dline. Also they are traveling to Miami on a short week and it’s going to be hot. Lastly, Dolphins are focused and want to get that monkey off their back (losing to them 6 straight times).
I see advantage Fins.
Click to expand...
Lost to 'em 7* straight times...Bills w/Allen are 7-1 against us.
 
Atila

Atila

Atila - the freshmaker.
Club Member
Joined
Mar 5, 2004
Messages
5,535
Reaction score
2,148
Location
Los Angeles, CA
FinSolari said:
Bills have the better team, however, they are dealing with massive injuries to their secondary and Dline. Also they are traveling to Miami on a short week and it’s going to be hot. Lastly, Dolphins are focused and want to get that monkey off their back (losing to them 6 straight times).
I see advantage Fins.
Click to expand...
Everything you said sounds good…

With that said, those advantages make the win seem more achievable but make no mistake we are DEFINITELY still the underdog in this match up.

“Instead of losing by 10 with their full square we should lose by 3.” Would probably be the most viable generalized opinion of this game. We’re still underdogs, but those factors give us a fighters chance to steal this.

Another negative factor is Miami coming home after a emotional road victory is *generally* due for a letdown per what gambling trends show.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
52,741
Reaction score
110,794
Location
Kissimmee,FL
the bad thing is those injuries are mostly on their defense side of the ball......the offense looks like one of the best in the NFL this year.......unless our defense plays much better than they did last week we're in for a long day......need to play complimentary football though. If our defense gets us the ball then the offense need to move the ball and score.....if the offense scores then the defense can not give it right back up to them. I have no idea what’s going to happen in this game.
 
FinSolari

FinSolari

Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
1,135
Reaction score
1,253
Location
Miami, FL
Atila said:
Everything you said sounds good…

With that said, those advantages make the win seem more achievable but make no mistake we are DEFINITELY still the underdog in this match up.

“Instead of losing by 10 with their full square we should lose by 3.” Would probably be the most viable generalized opinion of this game. We’re still underdogs, but those factors give us a fighters chance to steal this.

Another negative factor is Miami coming home after a emotional road victory is *generally* due for a letdown per what gambling trends show.
Click to expand...
I agree but Buffalo is also coming off a huge home win so it’s a wash. It can can go either way that’s why it’s hard to predict this game.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
22,925
Reaction score
26,593
FinSolari said:
Bills have the better team, however, they are dealing with massive injuries to their secondary and Dline. Also they are traveling to Miami on a short week and it’s going to be hot. Lastly, Dolphins are focused and want to get that monkey off their back (losing to them 6 straight times).
I see advantage Fins.

Edit: Bills have won 7 straight
Click to expand...

If the Dolphins aren’t highly motivated to finally beat this team and have the perfect setup to do so with some of what you’ve mentioned then we’re never going to beat them.
 
Durango2020

Durango2020

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 15, 2020
Messages
877
Reaction score
1,843
Location
USA
Danny said:
the bad thing is those injuries are mostly on their defense side of the ball......the offense looks like one of the best in the NFL this year.......unless our defense plays much better than they did last week we're in for a long day......need to play complimentary football though. If our defense gets us the ball then the offense need to move the ball and score.....if the offense scores then the defense can not give it right back up to them. I have no idea what’s going to happen in this game.
Click to expand...
Our defense has been good before against them, they collapsed when our offense could not stay on the field and would go 3 and out. This caused the offense to tire out eventually. I feel we are a different team at this point.
 
FinSolari

FinSolari

Club Member
Joined
Nov 1, 2004
Messages
1,135
Reaction score
1,253
Location
Miami, FL
ANUFan said:
If the Dolphins aren’t highly motivated to finally beat this team and have the perfect setup to do so with some of what you’ve mentioned then we’re never going to beat them.
Click to expand...
Yep..This is a perfect opportunity to beat them.
 
Z

zullo1

Rookie
Joined
Feb 25, 2005
Messages
325
Reaction score
557
Jssanto said:
Who has the advantage here?
Can we do anything against their secondary?
Anyone know how hurt X is?
Click to expand...
Huge advantage for the Miami offense! Fins will toast that secondary. X still dealing with groin, but I'm pretty sure he will play.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom