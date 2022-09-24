Injury report

Bills have the better team, however, they are dealing with massive injuries to their secondary and Dline. Also they are traveling to Miami on a short week and it’s going to be hot. Lastly, Dolphins are focused and want to get that monkey off their back (losing to them 6 straight times).Who has the advantage here?
Can we do anything against their secondary?
Anyone know how hurt X is?
I see advantage Fins.
Yep...they lost the first game with Allen, won everything since.Huh?
I agree but Buffalo is also coming off a huge home win so it’s a wash. It can can go either way that’s why it’s hard to predict this game.Everything you said sounds good…
With that said, those advantages make the win seem more achievable but make no mistake we are DEFINITELY still the underdog in this match up.
“Instead of losing by 10 with their full square we should lose by 3.” Would probably be the most viable generalized opinion of this game. We’re still underdogs, but those factors give us a fighters chance to steal this.
Another negative factor is Miami coming home after a emotional road victory is *generally* due for a letdown per what gambling trends show.
Edit: Bills have won 7 straight
Our defense has been good before against them, they collapsed when our offense could not stay on the field and would go 3 and out. This caused the offense to tire out eventually. I feel we are a different team at this point.the bad thing is those injuries are mostly on their defense side of the ball......the offense looks like one of the best in the NFL this year.......unless our defense plays much better than they did last week we're in for a long day......need to play complimentary football though. If our defense gets us the ball then the offense need to move the ball and score.....if the offense scores then the defense can not give it right back up to them. I have no idea what’s going to happen in this game.
Yep..This is a perfect opportunity to beat them.If the Dolphins aren’t highly motivated to finally beat this team and have the perfect setup to do so with some of what you’ve mentioned then we’re never going to beat them.
Huge advantage for the Miami offense! Fins will toast that secondary. X still dealing with groin, but I'm pretty sure he will play.Who has the advantage here?
Can we do anything against their secondary?
Anyone know how hurt X is?