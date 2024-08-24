Injury Updates On Brewer And OBJ, And Is Eichenberg One Of Our Starters At Guard? Got The Night Off Too

phinsforlife
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 2,043
- Reaction score
- 4,000
- Age
- 48
- Location
- san diego
Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who hasn’t practiced for the Dolphins during training camp because of an undisclosed injury, remains something of a wild card as the Dolphins move closer to the regular season. Mike McDaniel said late Friday night that he’s hopeful that Beckham will practice in advance of the Dolphins’ Sept. 8 opener against visiting Jacksonville but stopped short of saying that definitely would happen. “I’m not nervous about it. You hope. But you have to listen to people’s body,” McDaniel said. “..He is optimistic about how it’s developing.” By league rule, Beckham cannot practice until he is removed from the physically unable to perform list. If he begins the season on PUP, he would be required to miss at least four games. Meanwhile, McDaniel sounded cautiously optimistic about center Aaron Brewer returning from a hand injury in time for the opener, but suggested that’s not certain. “Feel pretty good about it, but don’t know concrete,” McDaniel said.
Liam Eichenberg, who has been filling in at center, got the night off Friday. “He’s probably had as good a camp as anybody,” McDaniel said.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article290180689.html#storylink=cpy
Liam Eichenberg, who has been filling in at center, got the night off Friday. “He’s probably had as good a camp as anybody,” McDaniel said.
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/nfl/miami-dolphins/article290180689.html#storylink=cpy