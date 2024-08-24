 Injury Updates On Brewer And OBJ, And Is Eichenberg One Of Our Starters At Guard? Got The Night Off Too | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Injury Updates On Brewer And OBJ, And Is Eichenberg One Of Our Starters At Guard? Got The Night Off Too

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who hasn’t practiced for the Dolphins during training camp because of an undisclosed injury, remains something of a wild card as the Dolphins move closer to the regular season. Mike McDaniel said late Friday night that he’s hopeful that Beckham will practice in advance of the Dolphins’ Sept. 8 opener against visiting Jacksonville but stopped short of saying that definitely would happen. “I’m not nervous about it. You hope. But you have to listen to people’s body,” McDaniel said. “..He is optimistic about how it’s developing.” By league rule, Beckham cannot practice until he is removed from the physically unable to perform list. If he begins the season on PUP, he would be required to miss at least four games. Meanwhile, McDaniel sounded cautiously optimistic about center Aaron Brewer returning from a hand injury in time for the opener, but suggested that’s not certain. “Feel pretty good about it, but don’t know concrete,” McDaniel said.

Liam Eichenberg, who has been filling in at center, got the night off Friday. “He’s probably had as good a camp as anybody,” McDaniel said.

So, as usual, zero actual information from McD. Maybe, maybe not. Then some Eichenberg fluffing thrown in, for good measure.
 
I guess we have go rely on Mike's ability to evaluate his players, but I must say I remain perplexed as to what he sees in Eich.
 
ForksPhin said:
I don’t know. Saying someone might be ready, then following it up with they might not be ready? I mean, I might win the lottery, but I might not.
That's probably the situation as he sees it. Anything else would be speculation, which if it turns out wrong, ppl would be mad about that.

There's nothing to gain by saying anything else anyway.
 
phinsforlife said:
Alright now Mike…why does that rain smell like piss?

Objectively, there’s no way in hell Eich has had the best camp…especially if you consider pre-season games part of camp, since they did joint practices with those teams.

These coaches start to lose me with this kind of BS…call it a personal flaw of mine.
 
Mach2 said:
That's probably the situation as he sees it. Anything else would be speculation, which if it turns out wrong, ppl would be mad about that.

There's nothing to gain by saying anything else anyway.
Which is fine. My response was that there’s no actual information being provided.
 
Sounds like both Odell and Brewer will be ready to practice before the opener.
 
