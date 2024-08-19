Injury updates post Washington game

dolfan91
Class Clown
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2004
- Messages
- 30,933
- Reaction score
- 87,006
- Location
- New Jersey
Hmmm. So does that mean he goes on IR to start the year? This also means Eukanuba is safe? What about Washington and Berrios?
You beat me to it. I think it's safe to say, EZ and Berrios are safe now.Yes, yes, yes and probably.
Could be a collar bone for RC.
Dang. Isn’t collar bone what he got hurt with last year? Or was it the year before? I remember an injury like that as he went to the ground w a catch on a slant.Yes, yes, yes and probably.
Could be a collar bone for RC.