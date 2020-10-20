Injury Updates?

Any word on severity of Parker’s and Davis’ injuries? Haven’t heard much from any local writers.

Did see this interesting tidbit from nfl writer Tom Pelissero :

“How tough is #Dolphins LB Kamu Grugier-Hill? He broke a finger in today’s win over the #Jets and the bone poked through the skin, per source — but he got it stitched up and casted and came back in to finish the game”

Sounds pretty painful 😣
 
