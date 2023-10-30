 Injury updates? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Injury updates?

I know it is probably too early but have we heard anything? Like to know if we are losing Hunt this week and Lamm ( did he come back in? ). I'm guessing Connor and Armstead will be playing. Would be nice if we could have 80 percent of OL starterd suiting up this weekend.

I did find this on CBSSports.com

Sunday, October 29, 2023​

PLAYERPOSITIONUPDATEDINJURYINJURY STATUS
Robert HuntOGSun, Oct 29HamstringQuestionable for Week 9 at Kansas City
Brandon JonesSAFSun, Oct 29ConcussionQuestionable for Week 9 at Kansas City
River CracraftWRSun, Oct 29ShoulderIR. Injured Reserve. Expected Return - Week 9
Erik EzukanmaWRSun, Oct 29NeckNFI-R for Week 9 at Kansas City
 
Lamm came back in and played the rest of the game. Hunt was on the sidelines.
 
Lamm was back and finished the game. From everything I’ve seen and heard, it looks like Hunt was kept out conservatively when he could have returned. He was practicing on the sidelines, apparently slammed his helmet when was told he wasn’t going back in. He also happily jogged off the field post-game.

Have to assume Connor Williams is back this week. He was active and dressed.

Armstead? Who knows. McD is apparently saying Armstead is itching to play.
 
My guess is that we will have Connor and Hunt back (and Lamm), no Armstead
 
I thought Lamm came back but I wasn't betting on it.
 
Jones is most likely out.....don’t think he'll clear protocol that fast and not even sure he'd be allowed to fly today anyway.

Williams should be back. Hunt I really hope he's back.

Armstead is hard to tell at this point. He hasn’t practiced in a long time but he normally doesn’t practice anyway.
 
Maybe they do w/Armstead what they did with Connor Williams this week. Activate him, but only have him available in an emergency? But who knows w/McD?! Hey, do you know if Lamm has ever played LG?
 
I think Lamm is an OT all the way. I think Jones would start at LG at this point and keep in mind Lamm is only one play away from playing LT considering how often Armstead gets hurt
 
Yeah was curious, as he looks to be one of our best linemen. Would hate to see him relegated to the bench when Armstead returns with all that he has done for this team.
 
