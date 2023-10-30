Injury updates?

Finsational
I know it is probably too early but have we heard anything? Like to know if we are losing Hunt this week and Lamm ( did he come back in? ). I'm guessing Connor and Armstead will be playing. Would be nice if we could have 80 percent of OL starterd suiting up this weekend.
I did find this on CBSSports.com
Sunday, October 29, 2023
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|UPDATED
|INJURY
|INJURY STATUS
|Robert Hunt
|OG
|Sun, Oct 29
|Hamstring
|Questionable for Week 9 at Kansas City
|Brandon Jones
|SAF
|Sun, Oct 29
|Concussion
|Questionable for Week 9 at Kansas City
|River Cracraft
|WR
|Sun, Oct 29
|Shoulder
|IR. Injured Reserve. Expected Return - Week 9
|Erik Ezukanma
|WR
|Sun, Oct 29
|Neck
|NFI-R for Week 9 at Kansas City