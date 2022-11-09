 Insane Tua stat. Legendary company | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Insane Tua stat. Legendary company

if he stays on the field the rest of the way, it’s crazy to think how historic his season might stack up in team history having missed 3 games that led to his career being in question by some.

Mr. “He should seriously consider retirement” 3 games back:

71/101 for 945 yards, 7 TDs / 0 INTs
3-0 record

Suck it, shameful haters.
 
dolfanattic5 said:
Defensive Value Over Average. Meaning Tua is on average putting up 50% better numbers than what the opposing defense usually allows.

Ready Tua's stats.
And the work put in by the offensive line is unbelievable. Hopefully our defense steps up but for now it's looking good 👍
 
