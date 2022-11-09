Insane Tua stat. Legendary company

dolfanattic5
you got chambered
He delivered the knock out punchExcept he doesn’t play against Josh Allen. He plays against the Bills Defense
Ready Tua's stats.Defensive Value Over Average. Meaning Tua is on average putting up 50% better numbers than what the opposing defense usually allows.
View attachment 122297
Unless his name is "the chosen Rosen"This is why you don’t give up on a guy after a year or 2.
I’ll never forget that preseason game and how he had us all fooledUnless his name is "the chosen Rosen"
Yeah. And he was nearly perfect against them in the first game.Except he doesn’t play against Josh Allen. He plays against the Bills Defense