Inside the 4th & 7 pass

Fin-Loco
2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 19,697
- Reaction score
- 59,789
On key fourth down, Mike McDaniel gathered info, made calm and reasoned decision - ProFootballTalk
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel earned a reputation for having a quiet calm and cool before he even coached a regular-season game — starting his career against of all teams the Patriots and of all coaches Bill Belichick.McDaniel spoke to PFT by phone after his career-launching win. He said he was...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com