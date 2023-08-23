Inside the hysteria of 'everybody is gonna sign our players'...

Last year... we all heard the histrionics and gnashing of teeth over all those talented players they Grier just shouldn't have cut (Boo hoo hoo!)



Let's take a look...



Kellen Diesch (3rd string Chicago)

Larnell Coleman (3rd string RT Carolina)

Zaquandre White (USFL)

Solomon Kindley (out of football)

Ben Stille (4th string Arizona)

Gerrid Doaks (buried in Houston)



There are others, but I think y'all can see where this is going. We could probably sign any of these guys to our PS this year... if we wanted them.



Very few of the guys that our brothers fall in love with... accomplish a damned thing. (But... but... he looked so good in the preseason, they stammer)



Fellas... Diesch has probably got the best shot and he's 26 already.



And it'll be more of the same this year. Remember how so many folks fell in love with Connor last year? Yeah? This year we brought in 4 new TEs to dislodge him.



Ahmed looked GREAT last week... right? Yeah, well... it's preseason, and his 65 yard run was against backups on a bad team. (And he still got caught from behind).



Kion Smith (yeah, the same one we cut last year) suddenly looks good in the second half of a game vs. a bad team's reserve players (He's turned the CORNER, they squeal...)



Brothers... stop it... it's preseason. No one is running complicated schemes... and most of the competition is made up of future cuts.