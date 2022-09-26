 Inside the Locker Room | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Inside the Locker Room

I understand the game ball for the whole team, but this week I would have given it to the defense. Holding Allen and their offense to17 points is remarkable.

In preparation for Thursday: tons of film work, ice, massage and constant hydration.
 
Yes defense deserved most of the credit, but if the offense didn't take advantage of the limited opportunities they had, we would not have come away with the W. I mean converting on 3rd and 22, did Tua have a more clutch throw this season? Definitely debatable in the least, end zone throw to waddle to go ahead in ravens victory an obvious one
 
The D was tough. I wonder if they will have any lingering fatigue by Thursday?
 
One QB is Clutch

One supposed Clutch QB left the ball at the Feet of his Receiver not once but twice in the EZ

Yes Josh ran around and had the first downs and the possession numbers

The D had Josh worn out in the second half the completion numbers would support that
 
Hill provides the best quotes after games. Pretty sure he told reporters that he was confident that Sherfield would catch the next “butt punt” with his cheeks and run.
 
Absolutely. This is complementary football. The defense earned their paychecks this weekend. They should have the next few days to re-hydrate and heal. Our offense should have done more to extend some drives. The goal-line ineptitude leading to the butt-punt and prior to that another 3 and out. We should have been able to exploit the depleted Bills secondary much more.
 
