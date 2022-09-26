Inside the Locker Room

njFinsForever said: Yes defense deserved most of the credit, but if the offense didn't take advantage of the limited opportunities they had, we would not have come away with the W. I mean converting on 3rd and 22, did Tua have a more clutch throw this season? Definitely debatable in the least, end zone throw to waddle to go ahead in ravens victory an obvious one Click to expand...

Absolutely. This is complementary football. The defense earned their paychecks this weekend. They should have the next few days to re-hydrate and heal. Our offense should have done more to extend some drives. The goal-line ineptitude leading to the butt-punt and prior to that another 3 and out. We should have been able to exploit the depleted Bills secondary much more.