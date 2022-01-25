 Insight: Why Daboll Would Choose Miami Over Giants ... Or Not | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Insight: Why Daboll Would Choose Miami Over Giants ... Or Not

jimthefin

jimthefin

Both organizations seem equally dysfunctional but the NYG have a new GM who Daboll has been working with in Buff.

Tua seems like a better bet to become good than Jones though.
 
AquaXI

AquaXI

Pronounced Day-Bull .......seems he got his priorities straight! Go sign him now!
 
SuperMarksBros.

SuperMarksBros.

jimthefin said:
Both organizations seem equally dysfunctional but the NYG have a new GM who Daboll has been working with in Buff.

Tua seems like a better bet to become good than Jones though.
I suspect the Giants are ready to move on from Jones. I'd be surprised if their new coach is stuck with him for more than another year if that.
 
1972forever

I believe if he has a choice between the two jobs, he would take the Giants job. He has spent a lot of time in the North East and the GM of the Giants now is the former assistant GM of the Bills.

As was pointed out in the article, taking the Dolphins job will mean the Dolphins will be facing the Bills twice a year. Right now it appears the Bills will likely be the team in control of the AFC East for the next several years.

The Dolphins have the better team at this time and the cap space and draft picks over the next two years to add a lot of talent. Yet Daboll might feel working with a GM he knows very well is better than coming to Miami and working with Grier.
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

So would probably come down to the money then. If so, Ross isn't cheap so we could end up getting him. I wouldn't be mad at that at all.
 
T

The Ghost

A lot of that makes sense but I would mention that draft picks as one of them, at least not when compared to what the Giants are sitting on with 5 and 7.

That said, we have a defense and they don't.
 
Mr Fan

Mr Fan

Lets see which team has Ross and Grier....
 
C

ChitownPhins28

SuperMarksBros. said:
I suspect the Giants are ready to move on from Jones. I'd be surprised if their new coach is stuck with him for more than another year if that.
Those 2 1st Round picks Miami has for 2023 means our new coach is only saddled with Tua for a season. Will the Giants have capital to move up for any QB they want in '23?
Miami is a much better situation to come to than the Giants.
 
B

Bridgeburner

jimthefin said:
Both organizations seem equally dysfunctional but the NYG have a new GM who Daboll has been working with in Buff.

Tua seems like a better bet to become good than Jones though.
I doubt Jones is going to be the QB Daboll will have.. they will draft one.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Mr Fan said:
Lets see which team has Ross and Grier....
By all accounts, Grier let Flores have a LOT of control over personnel, so I dont see why 'Grier' is a negative if the coach has sway. Ross is not a hands-on guy so the coach coming in has a Lot of control of 'buying the groceries' he gets to cook with.
 
A

AMakados10

I’d choose the Giants over the Dolphins.

Grier has seen 2 coaches out the door, continually builds one of the worst OLs, and has whiffed on drafting the best QBs. Bills made 2 trades to leapfrog teams including Miami to pick Allen. Grier’s claim to fame is he “pounded the table” for Minkah. LOL

Why would any coach with options come to a team saddled with Grier?
 
P

Pitbull13

In Miami it seems like the next hc is tied to Tua... so there's that.
 
