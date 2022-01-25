Insight: Why Daboll Would Choose Miami Over Giants ... Or Not

I believe if he has a choice between the two jobs, he would take the Giants job. He has spent a lot of time in the North East and the GM of the Giants now is the former assistant GM of the Bills.



As was pointed out in the article, taking the Dolphins job will mean the Dolphins will be facing the Bills twice a year. Right now it appears the Bills will likely be the team in control of the AFC East for the next several years.



The Dolphins have the better team at this time and the cap space and draft picks over the next two years to add a lot of talent. Yet Daboll might feel working with a GM he knows very well is better than coming to Miami and working with Grier.