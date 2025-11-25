Instead of paying Achane

Would you draft Jeremiyah Love and trade Achane?



It looks like we are going to be selecting around the middle of the first round. There might not be any impact players available at positions of need. Love is projected to be taken in the late teens to early 20s. Lets say we are selecting in the mid teens. We could possibly trade down if possible and acquire more draft capital and still have the ability to draft Love.



Lets say we could get a 2nd and a 3rd for Achane which I think we could if we could have had a 1st and a 3rd for Waddle.



I feel as though Love is better than Achane and is more of a traditional feature RB than Achane who is undersized and relies purely on speed where as Love is an all around more talented RB.



Lets also not forget that RB's have a short shelf life in the NFL especially undersized RB's like Achane.



Love might be the best overall player in this draft and if we can get him in the back half of the first round and acquire extra draft capital and not have to shell out another massive contract that might be worth doing.



So would you rather draft another Kenneth Grant caliber of player in the middle of the first round and give Achane a massive contract or draft Love and acquire more draft capital and we could possibly still end up with a similar caliber of player with the 2nd round pick we get by trading Achane as we could get in the middle of the first round.