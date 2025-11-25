 Instead of paying Achane | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Instead of paying Achane

Would you draft Jeremiyah Love and trade Achane?

It looks like we are going to be selecting around the middle of the first round. There might not be any impact players available at positions of need. Love is projected to be taken in the late teens to early 20s. Lets say we are selecting in the mid teens. We could possibly trade down if possible and acquire more draft capital and still have the ability to draft Love.

Lets say we could get a 2nd and a 3rd for Achane which I think we could if we could have had a 1st and a 3rd for Waddle.

I feel as though Love is better than Achane and is more of a traditional feature RB than Achane who is undersized and relies purely on speed where as Love is an all around more talented RB.

Lets also not forget that RB's have a short shelf life in the NFL especially undersized RB's like Achane.

Love might be the best overall player in this draft and if we can get him in the back half of the first round and acquire extra draft capital and not have to shell out another massive contract that might be worth doing.

So would you rather draft another Kenneth Grant caliber of player in the middle of the first round and give Achane a massive contract or draft Love and acquire more draft capital and we could possibly still end up with a similar caliber of player with the 2nd round pick we get by trading Achane as we could get in the middle of the first round.
 
IDK brother.

Achane is a top 5 back (if not top 3) in terms of being an all around weapon. Those don't grow on trees.

I understand he's not a "big" back but it seems like a "bird in hand" situation to me.

Love is nothing more than a projection. Devon is a proven commodity.
 
Mach2 said:
IDK brother.

Achane is a top 5 back (if not top 3) in terms of being an all around weapon. Those don't grow on trees.

I understand he's not a "big" back but it seems like a "bird in hand" situation to me.

Love is nothing more than a projection. Devon is a proven commodity.
Besides that, we need secondary or line help with our rd1, IMO.
 
You need playmakers to win in the NFL. Achane is a playmaker, he’s still young, shows up for every game, and gives it his all no matter what our record is.

Pay that man. Hell, then after you pay him, draft Jeremiah Love anyway. Might as well load up on playmakers and o-line because we’re not gonna be winning via dominant QB play anytime soon.
 
Not Achance.

Too many dire positions right now to even consider it. We need multiple OL and multiple DBs. Major questions about the pass rush. We need a staring WR as well.

RB is the deepest position on the roster.
 
The Ghost said:
Not Achance.

Too many dire positions right now to even consider it. We need multiple OL and multiple DBs. Major questions about the pass rush.

RB is the deepest position on the roster.
I just hope we dont end up drafting another Kenneth Grant caliber of player AND giving Achane a big contract.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I just hope we dont end up drafting another Kenneth Grant caliber of player AND giving Achane a big contract.
Everyone hopes that. But that doesn’t mean a RB is right for us.

RB’s in the first round are for teams looking for a final piece. Even when you hit on a top RB, it can be a major mistake.
 
I'd want a first and something extra for Achane. Worst case, we franchise him for at least one year, and work on trading him later.
 
vagrantprodigy said:
I'd want a first and something extra for Achane. Worst case, we franchise him for at least one year, and work on trading him later.
He’s going to get a new deal before the 2026 season. He has no business setting a foot on the field next year without an extension.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I just hope we dont end up drafting another Kenneth Grant caliber of player AND giving Achane a big contract.
RB is still a cheap position. There are only 8 guys who make over $10M a year and the highest paid is below $21M. Achane is not at the level where he should reset the market set by Saquon and CMC. I see a 4 year $60-70M extension as being on the realistic high end side of what he would get as a FA.
 
A running back could be an option in the draft, not in the first round though, and probably not with the 8 picks we have.
If they manage to trade down and acquire additional picks, maybe Raleek Brown who is a clone of Achane, or Jadarian Price in round 2, I'd be interested in. I like having good backs. Development of Wright and Ollie is not very impressive, and Achane needs a breather, even if he gets paid.
But not Love in the first round.
 
So you want to draft a position that has a short shelf life (your words) with the most valuable pick we have instead of using it to select a premium player at a longer term position?
 
Unless you’re sure Love is the next Bijan or Mccaffrey

The philosophy is to take that money you would of paid Achane and disperse it elsewhere thus creating more balance and replacing Achane with the same skillset

Haven’t looked at live yet.. can he run a 20 yard in breaking route, catch the ball away from his body, in traffic?

Cause that’s what Achane can do

So if loves hands are not as good as Achane then no

Is love gonna run a 4.3-4.4 ?

To me traditional means less of a weapon than the ultimate weaponry that Achanes skillet provides.
 
djphinfan said:
Unless you’re sure Love is the next Bijan or Mccaffrey

The philosophy is to take that money you would of paid Achane and disperse it elsewhere thus creating more balance and replacing Achane with the same skillset

Haven’t looked at live yet.. can he run a 20 yard in breaking route, catch the ball away from his body, in traffic?

Cause that’s what Achane can do

So if loves hands are not as good as Achane then no

Is love gonna run a 4.3-4.4 ?

To me traditional means less of a weapon than the ultimate weaponry that Achanes skillet provides.
Dont know if I'd go Ultimate Weapon status on Achane. He has a good skillset but power rushing aint it. We need 1 yard up the gut, hes not the guy and I want that guy.
 
