 Institutional "What if..." | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Institutional "What if..."

A

arge13

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
107
Reaction score
257
Have to say, never been a big fan of Kyle Brandt or even the style of GMF, but this was interesting. He has a good point...when was the last time we were truly relevant?


When we won in Mile High in 2002 putting us at 5-1 (exciting finish with a Mare winning FG), the late great Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman from CNNSI had Miami # 1 in his power rankings the next morning. Felt like we were up there for about 1/2 an hour. Of course, Fielder broke his thumb late in that game, and we went on a scary Ray Lucas 6-game nightmare that pretty much cooked RW's great season.

Don't think I remember the Dolphins in the top 10 in Power rankings in the last 20 years...
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
5,126
Reaction score
10,411
Location
San Antonio
arge13 said:
Have to say, never been a big fan of Kyle Brandt or even the style of GMF, but this was interesting. He has a good point...when was the last time we were truly relevant?


When we won in Mile High in 2002 putting us at 5-1 (exciting finish with a Mare winning FG), the late great Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman from CNNSI had Miami # 1 in his power rankings the next morning. Felt like we were up there for about 1/2 an hour. Of course, Fielder broke his thumb late in that game, and we went on a scary Ray Lucas 6-game nightmare that pretty much cooked RW's great season.

Don't think I remember the Dolphins in the top 10 in Power rankings in the last 20 years...
Click to expand...
They were in 2016…but not for long.
 
O

oasis

Lost in the fog
Joined
Apr 27, 2007
Messages
7,975
Reaction score
963
arge13 said:
Have to say, never been a big fan of Kyle Brandt or even the style of GMF, but this was interesting. He has a good point...when was the last time we were truly relevant?


When we won in Mile High in 2002 putting us at 5-1 (exciting finish with a Mare winning FG), the late great Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman from CNNSI had Miami # 1 in his power rankings the next morning. Felt like we were up there for about 1/2 an hour. Of course, Fielder broke his thumb late in that game, and we went on a scary Ray Lucas 6-game nightmare that pretty much cooked RW's great season.

Don't think I remember the Dolphins in the top 10 in Power rankings in the last 20 years...
Click to expand...

We’ve been there a few times but have always promptly proven the naysayers correct and punished the folks putting some belief in the contender status.

Hopefully this time we don’t buy our own hype and confidently play our game.
 
Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 19, 2004
Messages
530
Reaction score
1,761
Location
Tampa FL
I remember those 2002 power rankings vividly. We were right ahead of Tampa Bay and Oakland, who eventually played in the Super Bowl that year while we stayed home the entire playoffs. What a disastrous season
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom