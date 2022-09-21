Institutional "What if..."

Have to say, never been a big fan of Kyle Brandt or even the style of GMF, but this was interesting. He has a good point...when was the last time we were truly relevant?





When we won in Mile High in 2002 putting us at 5-1 (exciting finish with a Mare winning FG), the late great Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman from CNNSI had Miami # 1 in his power rankings the next morning. Felt like we were up there for about 1/2 an hour. Of course, Fielder broke his thumb late in that game, and we went on a scary Ray Lucas 6-game nightmare that pretty much cooked RW's great season.



Don't think I remember the Dolphins in the top 10 in Power rankings in the last 20 years...