 Institutional "What if..." | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Institutional "What if..."

Have to say, never been a big fan of Kyle Brandt or even the style of GMF, but this was interesting. He has a good point...when was the last time we were truly relevant?


When we won in Mile High in 2002 putting us at 5-1 (exciting finish with a Mare winning FG), the late great Paul "Dr. Z" Zimmerman from CNNSI had Miami # 1 in his power rankings the next morning. Felt like we were up there for about 1/2 an hour. Of course, Fielder broke his thumb late in that game, and we went on a scary Ray Lucas 6-game nightmare that pretty much cooked RW's great season.

Don't think I remember the Dolphins in the top 10 in Power rankings in the last 20 years...
 
They were in 2016…but not for long.
 
We’ve been there a few times but have always promptly proven the naysayers correct and punished the folks putting some belief in the contender status.

Hopefully this time we don’t buy our own hype and confidently play our game.
 
I remember those 2002 power rankings vividly. We were right ahead of Tampa Bay and Oakland, who eventually played in the Super Bowl that year while we stayed home the entire playoffs. What a disastrous season
 
We blew an 11-point lead late in game 16 up in Foxboro that year. Pats came back to tie us in the last 3 minutes, then beat us in overtime.

Bloody Derrick Rodgers. Ruined a terrific game by Ricky Williams.
 
The day before, I had an email conversation with a HS friend who was a sports reporter in SFL at the time. He predicted the outcome of that game. He basically said, the dolphins will blow it at the end and miss the playoffs.

G*d I loved Ricky. He was so fun to watch.

In terms of relevance - we were very relevant in the early 90s. The problem was that Buffalo was in our division.
 
Amazing how your friend called that, haha. Ask him what is going to happen this weekend!


You're right. We were relevant for sure in the early '90's. I remember watching the 1992 draft and we selected Troy Vincent and Marco Coleman in the top 12 picks. Thought we were headed for greatness...
 
