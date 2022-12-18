 Intentional Grounding | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums
Intentional Grounding

8

84Phins

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 16, 2015
Messages
178
Reaction score
79
Location
Woodstock, GA
Watching games this week, I still cannot determine how Miami is regularly called for intentional grounding yet I rarely see this for others.

I know of two called against Miami, one specifically with the Jets where the ball landed a couple yards from the running back. Another where Tua threw the ball down field and the threw a flag.

I almost never see it thrown against other teams regardless of where a player is located.
 
WhtCnBrwnDo4U

WhtCnBrwnDo4U

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 13, 2009
Messages
1,317
Reaction score
1,243
The one game we got charged was ridiculous. It landed behind the TE well within 5 yards. It doesn't matter if his back is turned or not yet somehow we caught the penalty. Otherwise I haven't noticed anything crazy.
 
A

AZStryker

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jul 22, 2004
Messages
17,676
Reaction score
10,603
Allen should've been called for intentional grounding in both of our games.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
19,726
Reaction score
20,753
The rules for what constitutes intentional grounding are really clear. It boggles my mind that this call was missed.
 
Kyndig

Kyndig

Seasoned Veteran
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 12, 2006
Messages
2,973
Reaction score
3,334
84Phins said:
Watching games this week, I still cannot determine how Miami is regularly called for intentional grounding yet I rarely see this for others.

I know of two called against Miami, one specifically with the Jets where the ball landed a couple yards from the running back. Another where Tua threw the ball down field and the threw a flag.

I almost never see it thrown against other teams regardless of where a player is located.
Click to expand...
Dude. Josh Alan literally threw it at his OT's feet, hit him in the leg, there wasn't a receiver around, he wasn't out of the pocket, and it wasn't called. This was a key call that could've changed the game as it likely would've ended that drive which they ended up scoring on.
 
D

Dolfan4life

Starter
Joined
Nov 19, 2001
Messages
845
Reaction score
251
I used to laugh at the thought games were rigged but I've grown older and it's become so obvious. You can see it week in week out. Too much money on the outcomes and spreads
 
