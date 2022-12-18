84Phins
Watching games this week, I still cannot determine how Miami is regularly called for intentional grounding yet I rarely see this for others.
I know of two called against Miami, one specifically with the Jets where the ball landed a couple yards from the running back. Another where Tua threw the ball down field and the threw a flag.
I almost never see it thrown against other teams regardless of where a player is located.
