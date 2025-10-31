Interesting article: Potential next GM options

mandal24
Miami Dolphins fire GM Chris Grier: What it means for Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa and the team's short- and long-term future
Sources say interim GM Champ Kelly knows other teams may smell blood in the water, but he will not give away players like Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips to charity
Cunningham (Bears/Eagles/Ravens and Sullivan (Packers 20+ years) are extremely intriguing guys! Halaby is young, went to Harvard.. Roseman's right-hand man. Dodds (Colts) - good and bad. drafted AR but built the Colts OL. Cook (Browns) instant no. Newmark (Commanders) notoriously-bad franchise.
"Sources outside of Miami point to several other potential candidates for the job, though Miami will not be able to interview for the position with people currently employed until January.
- Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby has been with Philadelphia his entire career, winning two Super Bowls and going to another. The Harvard educated Halaby has been a part of every decision GM Howie Roseman has made for years, and he has done more player evaluation than people around the league may think given his background. Ross and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie are also close, so a Lurie endorsement would likely go a long way in Miami. In that vein, other Eagles personnel men like Jon Ferrari, Jeff Scott, Charles Walls and others could and should be considered.
- Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds has been a finalist for a number of jobs in recent years. The native Texan keeps a low profile, but there is no ignoring the AFC-leading Colts and the roster they have put together.
- Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham cut his teeth with the Eagles and Ravens before joining Ryan Poles in Chicago. He had the Arizona GM job a few years ago but turned it down, and he has been a finalist for several jobs since then. The years of being so close to jobs have prepared Cunningham well for the next step.
- Browns assistant GM Glenn Cook is a Miami native, having played linebacker at the University of Miami in the mid-2000s. Cleveland's record could hold just about anyone there from getting an external promotion this cycle, but Cook has gone deep in several GM rounds with the Commanders and Bears, among others, in the past few years.
- Packers VP of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan interviewed with the Raiders, Jets and Titans this past season. He has been in Green Bay his entire 20-plus-year career, and he has been Brian Gutekunst's right hand as they have built the NFC leaders.
- And rounding out the half-dozen is Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark. He was in the final two for the Jets job in the winter after a long and quiet career in Detroit. Newmark has taken part in rebuilding two programs in a short amount of time.
