Interesting Brees/Culpepper info via Satan

artdnj said:
I don’t know if this was posted before, but it just came up on my feed and I thought it was interesting. So Dolphin like.

I don't believe Saban at all. He is just trying to save face. If Brees failed the physical.....how about another opinion from another medical professional? If Brees was truly "your guy" then get additional information and additional opinions. Obviously the medical diagnosis was incorrect. And then you are told that Culpepper will never be as good as he was and you are OK with that AND you spend a 2nd round pick on him? Make that make sense.

Can Saban also explain how he dropped the ball on another future hall of fame QB and he reached for a RB who was in committee at Auburn #2 overall?!?! Ronnie Brown had no business being drafted #2 overall. He was no where near Reggie Bush, Christian McCaffrey, Saquan Barkley, Leonard Fournette, LaDainian Tomlinson, Ezekiel Elliott, Or Bijan Robinson type of prospect. Saban was so far behind the times.....

It may not be a popular opinion, but to this day I believe that Ronnie Brown pick was one of our worst draft picks when you look at the big picture. We had no QB at the time and Aaron Rodgers was there. And Ronnie Brown was legitimately nothing special coming out of college and his career reflects that. The Wildcat years boosted his career.
 
I believe him to an extent but they could have still gotten the Dolphin doctors coordinating with Andrews. There was a path forward if they legit felt strongly. Andrews could have consulted and pushed it across the finish line.

But Saban definitely doth protest too much about his NFL failure. 💯 he’s got a complex about it.
 
Blake the great said:
Agree
 
Saban‘s NFL experience must have been a bad one since he hasn’t been back. He’s had such great success at the collegiate level may be failing. Here was a real ego check.
 
I don’t believe a word that comes out of his mouth.
He was a big cheese in the college game but found out he was just a coach in the NFL and ran away
End of.
 
Its a totally different game having to actually draft instead of 5 star recruits falling at your feet. He also roached out of Bama when the transfer portal started because he couldn't deal with it.
 
It hurts we passed on Brees twice. Not many franchises get to strike out on a hall of fame QB... twice...

It was such an obvious selection when he fell to us... and we went Jamar Fletcher.
 
An organization such as the dolphins that has been a losing, failing franchise for his long as it’s been has deep flawed issues. It’s not one or two things it’s structure, personnel, ownership, and every other parts that make up a sports franchise. Until ownership sees this And makes a complete organizational overhaul. I see a continued fraud and failing team with a little upside.

It can be turned around, other teams have done it fairly quickly, most recently Washington, but that took some significant changes and I don’t believe we’re ready to take that step yet with Ross at the Helm.
 
Austin Tatious said:
I believe him to an extent but they could have still gotten the Dolphin doctors coordinating with Andrews. There was a path forward if they legit felt strongly. Andrews could have consulted and pushed it across the finish line.

But Saban definitely doth protest too much about his NFL failure. 💯 he’s got a complex about it.
I wouldnt say he failed, but he certainly Quit.

I get it, his heart wasnt into the NFL as much as College. Managing multimillionaires is different than kids who are willing to learn.

Ancient history at this point though, nothing we can do about it.
 
You think a fan base with a few championships in the last couple of decades would still be discussing Brees/Culpepper?

There’s no way we’re not the saddest team in the East.

Chant suck, suck, suck all you want but at least their what-if’s are from a toe-sucker & butt-fumbler in the not galactically distant past.

This thread should be deleteded just to save face.

No disrespect intended to the OP.
 
