Interesting Brees/Culpepper info via Satan

I don't believe Saban at all. He is just trying to save face. If Brees failed the physical.....how about another opinion from another medical professional? If Brees was truly "your guy" then get additional information and additional opinions. Obviously the medical diagnosis was incorrect. And then you are told that Culpepper will never be as good as he was and you are OK with that AND you spend a 2nd round pick on him? Make that make sense.
Can Saban also explain how he dropped the ball on another future hall of fame QB and he reached for a RB who was in committee at Auburn #2 overall?!?! Ronnie Brown had no business being drafted #2 overall. He was no where near Reggie Bush, Christian McCaffrey, Saquan Barkley, Leonard Fournette, LaDainian Tomlinson, Ezekiel Elliott, Or Bijan Robinson type of prospect. Saban was so far behind the times.....