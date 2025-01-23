Interesting Brees/Culpepper info via Satan

artdnj said:



https://www.reddit.com/r/miamidolphins/s/bgwLwabpZU I don’t know if this was posted before, but it just came up on my feed and I thought it was interesting. So Dolphin like. Click to expand...

I don't believe Saban at all. He is just trying to save face. If Brees failed the physical.....how about another opinion from another medical professional? If Brees was truly "your guy" then get additional information and additional opinions. Obviously the medical diagnosis was incorrect. And then you are told that Culpepper will never be as good as he was and you are OK with that AND you spend a 2nd round pick on him? Make that make sense.Can Saban also explain how he dropped the ball on another future hall of fame QB and he reached for a RB who was in committee at Auburn #2 overall?!?! Ronnie Brown had no business being drafted #2 overall. He was no where near Reggie Bush, Christian McCaffrey, Saquan Barkley, Leonard Fournette, LaDainian Tomlinson, Ezekiel Elliott, Or Bijan Robinson type of prospect. Saban was so far behind the times.....It may not be a popular opinion, but to this day I believe that Ronnie Brown pick was one of our worst draft picks when you look at the big picture. We had no QB at the time and Aaron Rodgers was there. And Ronnie Brown was legitimately nothing special coming out of college and his career reflects that. The Wildcat years boosted his career.