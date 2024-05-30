Interesting Comments From Our Former OL Coach Mr. Snow

Would not expect an OL coach to have this perspective. This seems to be the same philosophy that Grier (and possibly McDaniel) and the Dolphins have. McDaniel comes from the same system as Foerster. They prioritize the weapons, and not the OL. I do not agree, but it has worked for the 49ers. The key is execution. You can draft OL low, and find good players. You can draft OL high, and find poor or mediocre players. The 49ers have executed well. Then it also depends on the QB and structure of the offense. Some teams are more well equipped than others to deal with a less than elite OL. Although I do not agree, this is interesting food for thought: