 Interesting Comments From Our Former OL Coach Mr. Snow | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting Comments From Our Former OL Coach Mr. Snow

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
1,809
Reaction score
3,569
Age
47
Location
san diego
Would not expect an OL coach to have this perspective. This seems to be the same philosophy that Grier (and possibly McDaniel) and the Dolphins have. McDaniel comes from the same system as Foerster. They prioritize the weapons, and not the OL. I do not agree, but it has worked for the 49ers. The key is execution. You can draft OL low, and find good players. You can draft OL high, and find poor or mediocre players. The 49ers have executed well. Then it also depends on the QB and structure of the offense. Some teams are more well equipped than others to deal with a less than elite OL. Although I do not agree, this is interesting food for thought:

 
LOL, he says that, but their OLine didn't really take off until they acquired Trent Williams, who was the 4th pick in his draft.
 
When you have a QB that can get the ball out in 2.23 seconds it helps too. It is part of the system but proved to be an issue with injuries and in cold weather. McD needs to become less predictable and repetitive as a play caller too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom