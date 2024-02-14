Interesting Comments From Tyreek

This team definitely has an opportunity. It's easily a top 10 roster IMO. I'm not sure how many teams we can list that are more talented. Grier has done an incredible job assembling talent. A young head coach is learning. McDaniel needs to get better, but let's not forget the accomplishments either. For a good portion of the season, this offense was pretty darn impressive. Among the league leaders in every category.



Hill doesn't want to mention it, but man did any other team have the injury bug at the wrong time the way Miami did? You aren't going to win against a team like KC with seven starters out on defense. The offensive line had so many combinations it was tough to keep up. Generally, that unit held it's own and kept the Dolphins in the race.



But, the offense needs to get better. The team needs a bully on that side of the ball. Someone like a Kelce or Henry, that can wear teams down late.