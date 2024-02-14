Interesting Comments From Tyreek

phinsforlife
Good for him for showing leadership, and challenging the team to achieve more. Tyreek seems to be a pretty thoughtful guy:
“Well, there are no more excuses,” Hill told NFL Network on a Super Bowl studio show. “I feel like all the excuses have run out at this point. The first year we went to the playoffs together, we didn’t have our quarterback. This year, we went to the playoffs, it was freezing cold, we had our quarterback. And now it’s almost time like we have run out of excuses. Like everybody has literally had reps at playing in the playoffs. So now it’s all on us.” Hill added: “Moving forward, we’ve got to continue on that strong trend that we began the season with. And I feel like in our last playoff game, our defense gave us enough opportunities to win that game. They got enough stops for us to win the game. “Offensively, we’ve just got to get it going. We’ve got to be able to put drives together so our defense can stay off the field. All that takes is just some veteran leadership during the week, preparing ourselves fundamentally, being able to play fast even when it’s negative-3 degrees outside. “And just do what our coaches tell us to do. I feel like Coach [Mike] McDaniel, especially my [wide receivers] coach Wes Welker, those guys, they did a great job the whole entire season of preparing us for moments like that like we had against Kansas City. “So next year no more excuses, man. I feel like it’s all on us, man. So Fin Nation, you can expect a whole lot more from us.”
Read more at: https://www.miamiherald.com/sports/...y-jackson/article285430997.html#storylink=cpy
