Interesting Comments From Tyreek

Good for him for showing leadership, and challenging the team to achieve more. Tyreek seems to be a pretty thoughtful guy:

“Well, there are no more excuses,” Hill told NFL Network on a Super Bowl studio show. “I feel like all the excuses have run out at this point. The first year we went to the playoffs together, we didn’t have our quarterback. This year, we went to the playoffs, it was freezing cold, we had our quarterback. And now it’s almost time like we have run out of excuses. Like everybody has literally had reps at playing in the playoffs. So now it’s all on us.” Hill added: “Moving forward, we’ve got to continue on that strong trend that we began the season with. And I feel like in our last playoff game, our defense gave us enough opportunities to win that game. They got enough stops for us to win the game. “Offensively, we’ve just got to get it going. We’ve got to be able to put drives together so our defense can stay off the field. All that takes is just some veteran leadership during the week, preparing ourselves fundamentally, being able to play fast even when it’s negative-3 degrees outside. “And just do what our coaches tell us to do. I feel like Coach [Mike] McDaniel, especially my [wide receivers] coach Wes Welker, those guys, they did a great job the whole entire season of preparing us for moments like that like we had against Kansas City. “So next year no more excuses, man. I feel like it’s all on us, man. So Fin Nation, you can expect a whole lot more from us.”

He missed out on two SB rings so I am sure his butt hurts just a little
 
Doubtful. Gets to live in Miami instead of Missouri, his brand has taken off in Miami’s market, he got paid with no income tax and his legacy went from borderline hall of famer to potentially being talked about as a top 5 all time wideout which he can cement with another 1600 yard season next year.
 
Look out for his new tennis shoes cheetah shoes
 
This team definitely has an opportunity. It's easily a top 10 roster IMO. I'm not sure how many teams we can list that are more talented. Grier has done an incredible job assembling talent. A young head coach is learning. McDaniel needs to get better, but let's not forget the accomplishments either. For a good portion of the season, this offense was pretty darn impressive. Among the league leaders in every category.

Hill doesn't want to mention it, but man did any other team have the injury bug at the wrong time the way Miami did? You aren't going to win against a team like KC with seven starters out on defense. The offensive line had so many combinations it was tough to keep up. Generally, that unit held it's own and kept the Dolphins in the race.

But, the offense needs to get better. The team needs a bully on that side of the ball. Someone like a Kelce or Henry, that can wear teams down late.
 
That's why we need Brock Bowers and Brock Bowers
 
