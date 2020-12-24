 Interesting Deiter article | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting Deiter article

On Phin news site.
Said is number one problem is strength.
Assets are intelligence, speed, and agility.
Therefore better suited as a center. Went on to say maybe a starting center. It would be great if this pans out and allows us to go skill offense with high picks and edge with next level picks.
 
He definitely projects as a NFL Center. Whether that is as a starter or back up remains to be seen.
 
