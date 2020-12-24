Interesting Deiter article

Jssanto
Club Member
- Joined
- May 10, 2014
- Messages
- 1,152
- Reaction score
- 828
On Phin news site.
Said is number one problem is strength.
Assets are intelligence, speed, and agility.
Therefore better suited as a center. Went on to say maybe a starting center. It would be great if this pans out and allows us to go skill offense with high picks and edge with next level picks.
