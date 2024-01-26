Interesting development: Belichick might not find a job

MrChadRico
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 18, 2018
- Messages
- 5,552
- Reaction score
- 12,575
- Age
- 39
- Location
- Kansas
The Falcons, the only team to interview Belichick, just hired Raheem Morris to be their Head Coach.
Chargers - Harbough
Raiders - Pierce
Panthers - Canales
Titans - Callahan
Falcons - Morris
Only two seats left,
Seahawks - just fired an old guy head coach, doubt they want another old crotchety guy and this one is an a$$hole. Why not just keep the nice old crotchety guy.
And the Redski.... i mean, Commanders. New ownership wanna take control of the team only to hand over everything to Bill? I donoo maybe.
It's interesting none the less.
