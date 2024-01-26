 Interesting development: Belichick might not find a job | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting development: Belichick might not find a job

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
5,552
Reaction score
12,575
Age
39
Location
Kansas
The Falcons, the only team to interview Belichick, just hired Raheem Morris to be their Head Coach.

Chargers - Harbough
Raiders - Pierce
Panthers - Canales
Titans - Callahan
Falcons - Morris


Only two seats left,

Seahawks - just fired an old guy head coach, doubt they want another old crotchety guy and this one is an a$$hole. Why not just keep the nice old crotchety guy.

And the Redski.... i mean, Commanders. New ownership wanna take control of the team only to hand over everything to Bill? I donoo maybe.


It's interesting none the less.
 
If he has to sit out a year, he can. Jon Gruden was away from the game quite a while and got hired by the Raiders for a king's ransom. In fact, BB might find he'll get a bigger payday and team control if he sits out a year or two.
 
I cant imagine the Seahawks or Commanders hiring him. It looks like he will have to sit out a year. He might not have much appeal to the teams looking for a new HC nect year so Shula's win record might be safe after all.
 
brumdog44 said:
If he has to sit out a year, he can. Jon Gruden was away from the game quite a while and got hired by the Raiders for a king's ransom. In fact, BB might find he'll get a bigger payday and team control if he sits out a year or two.
Click to expand...
Jon Gruden left the first time on top tho, to go do TV.

And Gruden is a likable guy, I think Bill is so intense, the idea of hiring him has to be intimidating.

Your absolutely right tho, I mean it only takes one team to get desperate enough and they will hire him, it will happen eventually.

I'm just shocked it didn't happen this year.
 
brumdog44 said:
If he has to sit out a year, he can. Jon Gruden was away from the game quite a while and got hired by the Raiders for a king's ransom. In fact, BB might find he'll get a bigger payday and team control if he sits out a year or two.
Click to expand...
All sounds good in theory, but no owner would want a coach that will just be there maybe 2 or 3 years and start over. (As in a competent owner)
 
Subway01 said:
All sounds good in theory, but no owner would want a coach that will just be there maybe 2 or 3 years and start over. (As in a competent owner)
Click to expand...
Honestly I'm shocked Jerry Jones didn't get Belichick right now. Just seems like a thing Jerry would do.
 
It will be funny if he never gets another HC position so he wont be able to break Shula's record.

It will probably come down to how desperate he is to break the record and be willing to accept not having the control he wants.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
It will be funny if he never gets another HC position so he wont be able to break Shula's record.

It will probably come down to how desperate he is to break the record and be willing to accept not having the control he wants.
Click to expand...
I would love that. He’s in his 70’s. Like, go travel the world, play golf, go fishing etc. Geez man.
 
brumdog44 said:
If he has to sit out a year, he can. Jon Gruden was away from the game quite a while and got hired by the Raiders for a king's ransom. In fact, BB might find he'll get a bigger payday and team control if he sits out a year or two.
Click to expand...
Massive difference. Gruden was like 48 when he left. And came back after Davis begged him for years.

BB is 71. And alot of people think all he is doing now is chasing the all time wins record.
 
Why would anyone?

Belichick without Brady in 11 seasons has 3 winning seasons and 8 losing seasons, and made the playoffs twice.

His record without Brady is 83-101 and 1-2 in the playoffs.

Getting a DC job is a possibility if he could humble himself to that role.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom