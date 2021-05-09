 Interesting Dolphins Superbowl stat | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting Dolphins Superbowl stat

M

Miami1

Starter
Joined
Feb 2, 2006
Messages
857
Reaction score
60
Location
New Jersey
Something that's always bothered me for years is the 2nd halves of the Superbowls that Miami has played in.

After looking at some stats, these are the 2nd half scoring numbers in each of the SB's Miami has been in

Dallas 14 - Miami 0
Washington 7 - Miami 0
Minnesota 7 - Miami 7
Washington 17 - Miami 0
San Francisco 10 - Miami 0

They have been outscored 55 to 7 in the 2nd half of the Superbowls. That stat speaks for itself. That has to be a considered a big factor of why there are 3 Superbowl losses.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
5,943
Reaction score
6,450
Garo Yepremian is the only Dolphin to throw a TD pass in the second half of a Super Bowl.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom