Interesting Dolphins Superbowl stat

Something that's always bothered me for years is the 2nd halves of the Superbowls that Miami has played in.



After looking at some stats, these are the 2nd half scoring numbers in each of the SB's Miami has been in



Dallas 14 - Miami 0

Washington 7 - Miami 0

Minnesota 7 - Miami 7

Washington 17 - Miami 0

San Francisco 10 - Miami 0



They have been outscored 55 to 7 in the 2nd half of the Superbowls. That stat speaks for itself. That has to be a considered a big factor of why there are 3 Superbowl losses.