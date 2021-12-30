Interesting Exercise Tua vs Tannehill

Malleyo
Put Tua on Tannehill’s teams for the first two years of his career
Records those years
7-9
8-8
Now put Tannehill on Tua’s for Ryan’s first two years
Records
10-6
TBD
I have my own thoughts on what the outcome would be and I know there’s nuance in lineups and how much Tua started, but genuinely interested in what people think of the result of swapping teams
|QB Tua Tagovailoa
RB Reggie Bush
FB Charles Clay
WR Brian Hartline
WR Davone Bess
TE Anthony Fasano
|LT Jake Long
LG Richie Incognito*
C Mike Pouncey
RG John Jerry
RT Jonathan Martin
|QB Tua Tagovailoa
RB Lamar Miller
WR Mike Wallace
WR Brian Hartline
TE Charles Clay
TE Rishard Matthews
|LT Bryant McKinnie
LG Richie Incognito
C Mike Pouncey*
RG John Jerry
RT Tyson Clabo
Now put Tannehill on Tua’s for Ryan’s first two years
|QB Ryan Tannehill
RB Myles Gaskin
WR Preston Williams
WR DeVante Parker
TE Mike Gesicki
TE Durham Smythe
|LT Austin Jackson
LG Ereck Flowers
C Ted Karras
RG Solomon Kindley
RT Robert Hunt
|QB Ryan Tannehill
RB Myles Gaskin
WR Jaylen Waddle
WR DeVante Parker
TE Mike Gesicki
TE Adam Sheehan
|LT Liam Eichenberg
LG Austin Jackson
C Michael Dieter
RG Robert Hunt
RT Jesse Davis
