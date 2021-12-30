Interesting Exercise Tua vs Tannehill

QB Ryan Tannehill

RB Myles Gaskin

WR Jaylen Waddle

WR DeVante Parker

TE Mike Gesicki

TE Adam Sheehan LT Liam Eichenberg

LG Austin Jackson

C Michael Dieter

RG Robert Hunt

RT Jesse Davis

Put Tua on Tannehill’s teams for the first two years of his careerRecords those years7-98-8Now put Tannehill on Tua’s for Ryan’s first two yearsRecords10-6TBDI have my own thoughts on what the outcome would be and I know there’s nuance in lineups and how much Tua started, but genuinely interested in what people think of the result of swapping teams