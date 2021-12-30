 Interesting Exercise Tua vs Tannehill | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting Exercise Tua vs Tannehill

Malleyo

Malleyo

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2019
Messages
26
Reaction score
55
Age
47
Location
West Palm Beach
Put Tua on Tannehill’s teams for the first two years of his career
QB Tua Tagovailoa
RB Reggie Bush
FB Charles Clay
WR Brian Hartline
WR Davone Bess
TE Anthony Fasano		LT Jake Long
LG Richie Incognito*
C Mike Pouncey
RG John Jerry
RT Jonathan Martin
QB Tua Tagovailoa
RB Lamar Miller
WR Mike Wallace
WR Brian Hartline
TE Charles Clay
TE Rishard Matthews		LT Bryant McKinnie
LG Richie Incognito
C Mike Pouncey*
RG John Jerry
RT Tyson Clabo

Records those years
7-9
8-8

Now put Tannehill on Tua’s for Ryan’s first two years

QB Ryan Tannehill
RB Myles Gaskin
WR Preston Williams
WR DeVante Parker
TE Mike Gesicki
TE Durham Smythe		LT Austin Jackson
LG Ereck Flowers
C Ted Karras
RG Solomon Kindley
RT Robert Hunt

QB Ryan Tannehill
RB Myles Gaskin
WR Jaylen Waddle
WR DeVante Parker
TE Mike Gesicki
TE Adam Sheehan		LT Liam Eichenberg
LG Austin Jackson
C Michael Dieter
RG Robert Hunt
RT Jesse Davis


Records
10-6
TBD

I have my own thoughts on what the outcome would be and I know there’s nuance in lineups and how much Tua started, but genuinely interested in what people think of the result of swapping teams
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
7,190
Reaction score
9,980
100+ times sacked each year if Tannehill was behind this OL.
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

Second String
Joined
Apr 27, 2018
Messages
1,950
Reaction score
3,005
Age
29
Location
Hard Rock Stadium
We would have made the playoffs with Tannehill's year 2 team if you take him out and put in Tua.

I really pray sunday that we can put this conversation to rest for good. It's such a big game for our future.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
6,128
Reaction score
5,258
Age
45
Location
East Coast
Tyson Clabo

kramer-seinfeld.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom