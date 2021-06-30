Interesting fact. Tua no more excuses.

I don't remember in the history of NFL, a team ever had first round picks in three starting WR positions. Assuming Waddle will start sometime at slot during the season. Plus the OL is stack with first and second rounders. Plus Tua himself is a first round. I don't think it ever happened that the QB and 3 WR are all first round. Not to mention, a second round TE.



Tua better step up. I would not accept anything short of top 10 overall QB ranking by season end. Short of it, its a disappointment.