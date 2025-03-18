Interesting facts!

carpenter1024
Active Roster
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2022
- Messages
- 526
- Reaction score
- 810
- Age
- 48
- Location
- 21540
Zach Wilson is one of few Quarterbacks in NFL history to run a 50 touchdown.Throw a pass for over 50 for a touchdown.And he has caught a touchdown.So I take 6 million dollar flyer on a young talented QB.That was in a system that a future Hall of Famer couldn't succeed in.I watch a ton of tape on anybody the Dolphins draft or pick up in free agency.Hes interesting if you get him to believe in his self.If he get s his confidence back he could wins us some games.