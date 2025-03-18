 Interesting facts! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting facts!

Zach Wilson is one of few Quarterbacks in NFL history to run a 50 touchdown.Throw a pass for over 50 for a touchdown.And he has caught a touchdown.So I take 6 million dollar flyer on a young talented QB.That was in a system that a future Hall of Famer couldn't succeed in.I watch a ton of tape on anybody the Dolphins draft or pick up in free agency.Hes interesting if you get him to believe in his self.If he get s his confidence back he could wins us some games.
 
He also can’t read a coverage to save his life.
Maybe he hasn't had the right, or a good teacher.

Or he could just be dumb as a box of rocks.

My feeling is at least some of his issues had to do with immaturity and an "entitled" mindset. No idea if that has changed
 
