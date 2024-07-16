 Interesting---Flores wanted to draft an OT and then come back with Love at 18 instead of Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Interesting---Flores wanted to draft an OT and then come back with Love at 18 instead of Tua

MDFINFAN said:
Click to expand...


Interesting and plausible, although taking an OT there would have been disappointing since I doubt he would have taken Wilfs.

His logic is a bit odd, wonder why Herbert wouldn't have been the choice, he was more ready than Love and bigger, stronger and faster.
 
.......conveniently this story comes out AFTER Jordan Love finally plays and plays well his 1st year starting. How convenient.

If Tua can handle Saban then he can handle ANY coach in the NFL.

Flores was the one who lost his job, not Tua.


Flores was so sold on Jordan Love that he was wanting to pick an OT over him???.......yeah, he must have really been pounding the table that Jordan Love is his guy.
 
Last edited:
1972forever said:
Never confirmed means it is just another BS story that someone made up.
Click to expand...
No this is accurate and explains why Flores couldn’t stand tua. And his relationship fell apart with Grier.

There is more to it. Grier called about Watson and said price was too high. This is what I know.

Flores knowing the Houston gm from their patriots days. Nick casero Called and got a better deal. Grier was pissed.

Then the relationship went down hill.

After that Flores is fired and decides to air dirty laundry because he is pissed. He throws racial allegations in there even though 3 of Miami top front offfice guys are. African American.
 
Makes sense. Also, Ross wanted Burrow. Seems only one who really wanted Tua was Grier.
 
Sticky Gloves said:
Makes sense. Also, Ross wanted Burrow. Seems only one who really wanted Tua was Grier.
Click to expand...
All 3 of them could have wanted Burrow but he was gone so this comment means absolutely nothing. Ross' next choice could have easily been Tua.

Either way, nobody on this forum knows the real answer and none of these "reporters" do either so this is all pointless BS to get people talking.
 
MDFINFAN said:
Click to expand...

Old news. Not trying to be an ahole, but this was thrown out there (prob Flores' people) a few years ago. Love started off bad so you didn't hear it anymore. Then he plays lights out and here we go again. Is there any doubt Flo would've destroyed this guy too?
 
Flores was kind of right although we could have waited longer for Love.

This is how the 2020 draft could have played out.

5. OT Wirfs

18. WR Jefferson

26. QB Love

39. RB Taylor

56. S Chinn

70. DT Madubuike
 
MDFINFAN said:
Click to expand...

There was also a story how Parcells wanted Flacco with our next pick after he picked Jake Long first. Woulda coulda shoulda. Good chance Love is gone if Miami was still on the clock without a QB.
 
I had Tua first by a nose, but if he wasn’t there I was really high on love and wanted him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom