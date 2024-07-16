Interesting---Flores wanted to draft an OT and then come back with Love at 18 instead of Tua

I think it may be accurate in this case.Never confirmed means it is just another BS story that someone made up.
No this is accurate and explains why Flores couldn’t stand tua. And his relationship fell apart with Grier.Never confirmed means it is just another BS story that someone made up.
All 3 of them could have wanted Burrow but he was gone so this comment means absolutely nothing. Ross' next choice could have easily been Tua.Makes sense. Also, Ross wanted Burrow. Seems only one who really wanted Tua was Grier.