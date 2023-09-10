Interesting List Of Big Decisions By Grier And McDaniel

I agree with #1 and #2, Austin Jackson and Left Guard, don't cut it.Don't agree with #3 on the RBs (Dalvin Cook and/or Taylor). Not to mention there is not unlimited money. You cannot add a RT, a LG, and a highly paid RB, plus the other signings they made.Agree with #4 on Bradley Chubb. I went nuts about this deal last year when they did it. Author leaves out the first rounder they gave up as well, and the fact that if they just waited until the offseason, they could have signed Chubb as an FA, without giving up the pick. Not like we won the SB last year because of the Chubb deal. All the money Chubb is making, could have gone to a competent RT and LG, for example. Or could have gone to Dalvin Cook. Terrible trade, and I think the contract will haunt us. Over/under on games played by Chubb this year = 11 too.#5 on backup QB, agree, bad choices.#6 I like the Long signing, but we will see if he can stay healthy. But good risk/reward at that price.#7 on the TE's, I can live with it too. Not unlimited money, I can compromise here, and the RB position, for example, like we did