Interesting notes from combine about OL for Fins

Best NFL combine workouts, draft risers: Which prospects stood out over four days? Will Campbell impressed in the 40-yard dash Sunday, but there could be a battle for OT1 brewing. Here are our experts on the combine's top workouts.

If Membou is the first tackle taken let’s say to the Pats at 4, then the Bears are the real threat from us getting Banks or even possibly Campbell who’s my dream pick, I think he’s an all-pro within 3 years at guard…plus him and Banks can move inside or fill in at tackle in a pinch whereas i think Membou and Simmons are strictly tackles and therefore aren’t as useful to us, although I think Membou can kick inside to RG.I feel like Booker is definitely a reach at 13 since he’s a pure guard, don’t think he has value at 13 so I hope he’s not the pick there. If we trade down to the mid 20s and grab an extra 2nd then I would be ok with drafting Booker there.Jackson is flying up the board and may not be there in the mid 20s, I’d be happy with him or Booker if we trade down they are instant impact day 1 starters imo